Ramayana worldwide box office collection: Unstoppable Ranbir Kapoor, Yash film crosses ₹900 crore; beats Animal, Bajrangi Bhaijaan lifetime in a week
Ramayana is now galloping towards the ₹1000 crore mark at the global box office, having earned over ₹100 crore on each of its first seven days in theatres.
It was a post-festive break that allowed Ramayana to regain momentum at the box office on Monday and Tuesday. But on Wednesday, the film showed that the surge was no fluke. On its seventh day in theatres, the Nitesh Tiwari film registered the best Wednesday in Indian cinema history, soaring past ₹900 crore worldwide. It has now surpassed several all-time blockbusters and is aiming to touch ₹1000 crore sometime today (November 12).
Ramayana worldwide box office update
The Ranbir Kapoor and Yash-starrer opened to great reviews on Thursday, with initial audience reactions largely positive. But the box-office opening remained below par. An opening weekend of ₹507 crore worldwide would be admirable for most Indian films, but Ramayana has a reported budget of over ₹1600 crore and hence, a much higher break-even point than even the biggest Indian films. Monday and Tuesday helped the film accelerate, with over ₹150 crore earned on both days. Wednesday was its first major test as the post-Diwali holidays ended.
But even on a weekday, Ramayana did exceptional business, earning ₹70 crore net in India on the day, the highest ever by an Indian film on a non-holiday weekday and also the highest on a Wednesday. It beat Baahubali 2’s ₹52 crore record by quite a margin. This takes Ramayana’s domestic haul to ₹511 crore net ( ₹611 crore gross) after seven days. Ramayana finishes its extended opening week today (Thursday).
Deep Dive
The issue with Ramayana was its overseas earnings. Sony Pictures distributed the film internationally, giving it a release in 59,000 screens worldwide, almost six times the size of any big Indian release. But the opening weekend saw returns of less than $25 million. However, here, too, the tide turned on Monday. On Wednesday, despite there being no holiday, Ramayana continued to mint money overseas. As of now, Ramayana has earned $34.5 million in the overseas markets. This takes the film’s worldwide gross to ₹935 crore after seven days. The film has now earned over ₹100 crore worldwide on each of its seven days in the theatres, a new record for an Indian film.
Ramayana becomes Ranbir Kapoor’s highest-grossing film
On its seventh day, Ramayana crossed the ₹900-crore mark, reaching ₹935 crore in worldwide gross. In the process, it became the highest-grossing film of Ranbir Kapoor’s career, beating the lifetime haul of Animal ( ₹915 crore). On Wednesday, the film also surpassed some other Indian blockbusters, including Aamir Khan’s Secret Superstar ( ₹916 crore) and Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan ( ₹921 crore). Both films were propped up by significant earnings from China, where Ramayana has not yet been released.
All about Ramayana
Produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with DNEG and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, Ramayana is the first of a two-part film. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman. The first part is running in theatres, while the second part is set for a Diwali 2028 release.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhimanyu Mathur
Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.Read More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.