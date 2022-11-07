Rambha's son dances to Habibi as they return to normal life post car accident. Watch

Former Bollywood actor Rambha has shared fresh pictures with her three kids after they suffered a car accident in Ontario, Canada. Rambha was on her way home after picking daughters Lanyaa and Sasha and son Shivin from school when their car was hit by another car at an intersection. While they all received minor injuries, her daughter Sasha was admitted to a hospital for some time. Also read: Judwaa actor Rambha and her kids suffer injuries after car accident in Canada, daughter Sasha hospitalised

Sharing several pics with her kids on Instagram on Monday morning, Rambha wrote, "Good morning." The pictures show all of them posing happily for the camera in different pics.

Rambha with daughters Lynaa, Sasha and son Shivin.

She also shared a video from her kids' playtime at home. All three were seen in their play room, listening to the song Habibi. While her daughters were seen sitting, her son was dancing all around the room and also trying to do a headstand. Sharing it, Rambha wrote, “Habibi... started at my home, kids back to form on this weekend. Trying my best to bring them back to normal, music and dance helps.”

Last week, Rambha had shared pictures of her damaged car and a glimpse of her daughter Sasha on a hospital bed. She wrote, "Our car was hit by another car at an intersection way back from picking kids from school! 'Me with kids and my nanny'. All of us are safe with minor injuries (pensive face emoji), my little Sasha is still in the hospital (disappointed face emoji), bad days bad time. Please pray for us (folded hands emoji), your prayers mean a lot."

Rambha was among the most popular actors in 90s and 2000s. She has worked in several Telugu, Tamil and Hindi films and in some Kannada and Malayalam films as well. Among her most popular Hindi films are Judwaa, Gharwali Baharwali, Kyo Kii... Main Jhuth Nahin Bolta, Bandhan and Pyaar Diwana Hota Hai.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON