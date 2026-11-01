Rana Daggubati announces new horror film titled Scary Picture with Kangana Ranaut, offbeat Telugu director Ravi Babu to helm
At HorrorCon India 2026, held in Delhi, Rana Daggubati made a surprise announcement about producing Scary Picture. Know all about it.
At the HorrorCon India 2026 held in New Delhi on Halloween, Rana Daggubati made a surprise announcement. He revealed that he would be producing a horror film titled Scary Picture, directed by Telugu filmmaker-actor Ravi Babu, who is known for his offbeat films. It will star Kangana Ranaut, who made the news official on her Instagram on Sunday.
Kangana Ranaut’s next film titled Scary Picture
Videos taken at HorrorCon show Rana announcing his next project on stage. A glimpse of it on screen shows that it is titled Scary Picture. The film’s title suggests it will be made in Hindi. While Rana’s production house has yet to make an official announcement, Kangana reposted a video from an Instagram page in which the actor-filmmaker reveals the film.
Rana spoke about the film at HorrorCon and said, “So, it’s a horror film. It’s by a director called Ravi Babu, who is a friend of mine. He’s made multiple horror films in Telugu. And this is his first Hindi feature. The title is announced here first. It went to no Hindi press; this is the first time we’re putting the intimation up.”
Ravi Babu’s body of work
Ravi is late veteran Telugu actor Chalapathi Rao’s son and has been an actor since 1998 and a director since 2002. He is known for his unconventional, genre-bending, and experimental filmmaking style, which doesn’t always deliver box-office results but stands out for its offbeat quality. In 2023, he even attempted a Babe-style film titled Adhugo, with a piglet as the central protagonist.
Throughout his career, Ravi has helmed everything from coming-of-age stories to thrillers, with most films featuring a touch of slapstick comedy. He last starred in Coffee with a Killer last year and directed Razor this year. Given that it’s rare for the filmmaker-actor to team up with known faces, it remains to be seen what he has in store with Scary Picture.
Kangana Ranaut’s recent work
Kangana, who is currently also busy as the MP of Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, has been juggling both politics and films. She contested elections as a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and won them. She last starred in Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata this year, which she also produced. The film received mixed reviews and collected ₹8 crore worldwide in its lifetime. It is currently streaming on Zee5.
Kangana's last Hindi-language horror film was Raaz: The Mystery Continues in 2009. In 2023, she starred in the Tamil horror comedy Chandramukhi 2. The actor-politician also has a bilingual film titled Circle and Queen 2 in the pipeline. Interestingly, Kangana will reportedly star in another horror film too. Her Hollywood debut, Blessed Be The Evil.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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