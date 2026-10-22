Ranbir Kapoor and Yash’s film Ramayana crosses ₹5.33 crore in advance booking 14 days before release, sells 1.28 lakh tickets
The film opened advance bookings on Tuesday, October 20, coinciding with Dussehra and 16 days in advance.
Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana is seeing encouraging interest at the advance booking window, with audiences already booking tickets for the Ranbir Kapoor and Yash-starrer ahead of its November release. The film opened advance bookings on Tuesday, October 20, coinciding with Dussehra. With nearly two weeks to go before it hits theatres, the early numbers have given the mythological epic a promising start.
Ramayana advance booking report
According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Ramayana had collected ₹5.33 crore gross across India by 3 pm on Wednesday, October 21, excluding block seats. The film had sold 1.28 lakh tickets across 3,710 shows.
Bookings have continued to rise since the initial 6 am cut-off, adding another ₹21.71 lakh to the total. The film’s overall occupancy is around 15%, with the Hindi version accounting for the bulk of the early business. The Kannada and Telugu versions have also begun drawing audiences, adding to the film’s pan-India reach.
Delhi-NCR and Mumbai lead the advance sales
Delhi-NCR is currently the biggest market for Ramayana, contributing ₹1.82 crore, or around 34% of its total gross. Mumbai follows with ₹1.07 crore, accounting for nearly 20% of the collection. Pune has recorded ₹35.31 lakh in advance sales, while Hyderabad has contributed ₹32.22 lakh and Bengaluru ₹31.45 lakh. The state-wise figures show Maharashtra at the top with ₹1.72 crore, followed by Delhi at ₹1.40 crore and Gujarat at ₹46.54 lakh.
The dubbed versions are also attracting early interest. The Kannada version has collected ₹19.03 lakh from 69 shows, with Yash playing Ravana likely to be a major attraction for audiences in Karnataka. The Telugu version has earned ₹17.41 lakh from 34 shows.
Some premium screenings are commanding high ticket prices, too. In Mumbai, IMAX recliner seats are priced at up to ₹2,770.
Ramayana: Cast, release date and other details
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana: Rise of a Legend brings the story of the ancient Indian epic to the big screen on a grand scale. Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi stars as Sita, and Yash portrays Ravana. The cast also features Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravie Dubey as Lakshmana.
Academy Award-winning visual effects company DNEG is handling the VFX, while the music is composed by Hans Zimmer and A.R. Rahman. Produced by Namit Malhotra, the film is planned as a two-part saga. The first instalment is scheduled to arrive in theatres on November 5, 2026, while the second part is expected to release in 2027.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMonica Yadav
Monica Yadav is a senior entertainment journalist with Hindustan Times Entertainment, based in Mumbai, with nearly 11 years of experience covering Bollywood, Hollywood and Asian entertainment, including Korean, Chinese and Thai cinema, television and music. She is among the few Indian journalists in India with a dedicated focus on Korean entertainment, including K-pop and K-dramas, and has interviewed some of the industry's biggest stars while closely tracking the rise of global pop culture. Her reporting has also taken her beyond India, where she has covered travel, culture and entertainment. Alongside her work at Hindustan Times, her bylines have appeared in several international publications. Known for her in-depth interviews, feature stories and engaging storytelling, Monica enjoys exploring the human side of entertainment. From breaking news and long-form features to music coverage, explainers and on-camera conversations with artists, she is passionate about telling stories that connect with audiences across the world.Read More
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