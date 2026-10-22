Ranbir Kapoor and Yash’s film Ramayana crosses ₹5.33 crore in advance booking 14 days before release, sells 1.28 lakh tickets

Bookings have continued to rise since the initial 6 am cut-off, adding another ₹21.71 lakh to the total. The film’s overall occupancy is around 15%, with the Hindi version accounting for the bulk of the early business. The Kannada and Telugu versions have also begun drawing audiences, adding to the film’s pan-India reach.

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Ramayana had collected ₹5.33 crore gross across India by 3 pm on Wednesday, October 21, excluding block seats. The film had sold 1.28 lakh tickets across 3,710 shows.

Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana is seeing encouraging interest at the advance booking window, with audiences already booking tickets for the Ranbir Kapoor and Yash -starrer ahead of its November release. The film opened advance bookings on Tuesday, October 20, coinciding with Dussehra. With nearly two weeks to go before it hits theatres, the early numbers have given the mythological epic a promising start.

Delhi-NCR and Mumbai lead the advance sales Delhi-NCR is currently the biggest market for Ramayana, contributing ₹1.82 crore, or around 34% of its total gross. Mumbai follows with ₹1.07 crore, accounting for nearly 20% of the collection. Pune has recorded ₹35.31 lakh in advance sales, while Hyderabad has contributed ₹32.22 lakh and Bengaluru ₹31.45 lakh. The state-wise figures show Maharashtra at the top with ₹1.72 crore, followed by Delhi at ₹1.40 crore and Gujarat at ₹46.54 lakh.

The dubbed versions are also attracting early interest. The Kannada version has collected ₹19.03 lakh from 69 shows, with Yash playing Ravana likely to be a major attraction for audiences in Karnataka. The Telugu version has earned ₹17.41 lakh from 34 shows.

Some premium screenings are commanding high ticket prices, too. In Mumbai, IMAX recliner seats are priced at up to ₹2,770.