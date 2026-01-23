Rani Mukerji feels daughter Adira might be Yash Chopra’s reincarnation. Here’s why she thinks so
On Thursday, Rani Mukerji joined her close friend and filmmaker Karan Johar in Mumbai for a conversation, where she spoke about about her personal life too.
Actor Rani Mukerji, who is married to filmmaker Aditya Chopra, shared that their daughter Adira seems to have a unique bond with her late grandfather, Yash Chopra. Rani revealed that at times, she even feels Adira is a reincarnation of the late legendary filmmaker.
Rani on daughter Adira
On Thursday, Rani joined her close friend and filmmaker Karan Johar at Yash Raj Films Studios in Mumbai for a conversation looking back at her 30-year long career in Bollywood.
During the chat, Rani, known for being fiercely protective of her personal life, opened up about her relationship with her husband and filmmaker Aditya Chopra.
Rani said, “He likes to be really basic in his life every day, and that’s a very endearing quality he has. I come from a very humble and simple background. The way he respected his parents and the way he went about his daily life really attracted me to him. He didn’t carry the baggage of being Yash Chopra’s son or that of being such a prolific filmmaker. If he had even an iota of ego, I don’t think I would have ever fallen for him.”
Speaking about her daughter, Rani revealed that she sometimes feels Adira is a reincarnation of her grandfather and late filmmaker Yash Chopra.
“She is truly Yash Chopra’s granddaughter. Sometimes I honestly feel she might be Yash Chopra’s reincarnation. Because she reminds me so much about Yash uncle. She is very creative. She writes extremely well and is a wonderful storyteller. I think she gets it from Yash uncle and from her dad,” Rani added.
Rani got married to filmmaker Aditya Chopra in a private ceremony in April 2014. They kept the wedding out of the media spotlight, as they have always preferred to maintain a low profile in their personal lives, with only 12 people attending their wedding. The couple welcomed their daughter, Adira Chopra, in December 2015, over a year after their marriage.
Rani to be back on the big screen
Meanwhile, Rani is looking forward to the release of Mardaani 3. It centres on the life of Rani's cop (Shivani Shivaji Roy), who strives to curb crime in her city, especially against women. Written by Aayush Gupta, directed by Abhiraj Minwala, and produced by Aditya Chopra, the third instalment of the Mardaani franchise is scheduled to hit theatres on January 30.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSugandha Rawal
Delhi-based Sugandha Rawal is a movie buff, and writes on Bollywood, Hollywood, Television, OTT and Music for the daily entertainment and lifestyle supplement, HT City.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.