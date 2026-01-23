Rani Mukerji feels daughter Adira might be Yash Chopra’s reincarnation. Here’s why she thinks so

Actor Rani Mukerji, who is married to filmmaker Aditya Chopra, shared that their daughter Adira seems to have a unique bond with her late grandfather, Yash Chopra. Rani revealed that at times, she even feels Adira is a reincarnation of the late legendary filmmaker. Rani Mukerji is married to Yash Chopra's son and filmmaker Aditya Chopra.

Rani on daughter Adira On Thursday, Rani joined her close friend and filmmaker Karan Johar at Yash Raj Films Studios in Mumbai for a conversation looking back at her 30-year long career in Bollywood.

During the chat, Rani, known for being fiercely protective of her personal life, opened up about her relationship with her husband and filmmaker Aditya Chopra.

Rani said, “He likes to be really basic in his life every day, and that’s a very endearing quality he has. I come from a very humble and simple background. The way he respected his parents and the way he went about his daily life really attracted me to him. He didn’t carry the baggage of being Yash Chopra’s son or that of being such a prolific filmmaker. If he had even an iota of ego, I don’t think I would have ever fallen for him.”

Speaking about her daughter, Rani revealed that she sometimes feels Adira is a reincarnation of her grandfather and late filmmaker Yash Chopra.

“She is truly Yash Chopra’s granddaughter. Sometimes I honestly feel she might be Yash Chopra’s reincarnation. Because she reminds me so much about Yash uncle. She is very creative. She writes extremely well and is a wonderful storyteller. I think she gets it from Yash uncle and from her dad,” Rani added.