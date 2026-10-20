Ravi Kishan plays Lord Rama for the first time at Delhi’s Ayodhya Ki Ramleela, urges youth to embrace spirituality
As he takes on the role of Lord Rama at Delhi’s Ayodhya Ki Ramleela, Ravi Kishan encouraged young people to read about Hindu deities.
As the country celebrates Dussehra, with people attending Ramleelas and marking the triumph of good over evil, actor and BJP MP Ravi Kishan has taken on a new role. The actor is playing Lord Rama for the first time at Delhi’s Ayodhya Ki Ramleela. He also used the occasion to share a message on spirituality, urging young people to turn to it during difficult times.
Ravi Kishan as Lord Rama in Ramleela
Before taking on the role of Lord Rama, Ravi revealed that he had played Lord Parshurama, Kevat and Mata Sita as a child. Several videos from the event have surfaced online, showing the actor arriving in a grand chariot and performing on stage.
Speaking to the media, Ravi said he had taken on the role with his young fans in mind. He said, "I urge the youth to read about Lord Ram, Lord Krishna and Lord Shiva. Whenever you face depression or difficulties in life, spirituality helps us overcome them. I come from a humble background, and today the world knows me through cinema and as the MP from Gorakhpur."
Deep Dive
Ravi added, "I urge everyone to devote at least half an hour daily to meditation. Spirituality, Sanatan traditions, culture and religion give us the strength to overcome difficulties. Today, by Lord Ram's grace, I am playing him in a Ramleela for the first time. I have previously played Parshuram, Kevat and Mata Sita when I was a child, and I hope to do justice to this role with his blessings."
Earlier, Television actor Gaurav Khanna also impressed fans as Lord Rama at Agra's Janakpuri Mahotsava 2026. Television actor Shilpa Shinde surprised fans as she played Sita at Delhi Ramlila.
About Ravi Kishan's recent and upcoming work
The actor and politician was last seen in the movie Mirzapur: The Film. Helmed by Gurmeet Singh, the film also featured Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Faal, Divyenndu, Jitendra Kumar and others in key roles. The film received positive response from the audience as well as the critics and earned over ₹300 crore worldwide at the box office.
He will next be seen in Khosla Ka Ghosla 2. Helmed by Priya Mishra and Prashant Bhagia, the film is a sequel to the 2006 film and also stars Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Kiran Juneja, Vinay Pathak and Ranvir Shorey in key roles. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Savita Raj Hiremath, Raaj Hiremath under T-Series Films and Tandav Films and written by Rajesh Chawla, Shreya Srivastava and Vaibhav Suman, the film is scheduled to release in theatres on March 5, 2027.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRiya Sharma
Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.Read More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.