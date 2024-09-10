Reddit reacts as Ananya Panday asks 'gas on kaise karte hain' on camera: 'This is not cute if you're an adult'

Ananya Panday played Bella Chowdhary, aka Bae, in her debut web series Call Me Bae, which follows her journey from ‘riches to rags’. She and her father, actor Chunky Panday, were recently featured in filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan's YouTube vlog. Ananya was seen trying her hand at cooking even though she struggled to switch on the gas burner. Also read | Ananya Panday reacts as Chunky Panday asks her to cook daily in Farah Khan's vlog Ananya Panday left Reddit puzzled with her 'I don't know how to turn the gas on' remark in a new YouTube video posted by Farah Khan.

What did Ananya Panday actually say?

A clip of the actor being clueless about how to work her way around the kitchen was shared on Reddit by someone, who said, "I’m speechless." In the clip, Farah Khan asked Ananya, "You know where the oil is?" She replied in Hindi, "It must be where it should be."

Not impressed, Farah made a face. As she left the kitchen for a moment and asked Ananya to 'switch on the gas', the actor laughed and said, "I don't know how to turn the gas on."

She then asked Farah's cook Dilip, "Gas on kaise karte hain (how do we switch on the gas stove)?'" As Dilip helped her, Ananya looked at him turning on the gas stove in disbelief, exclaiming, "Oh my God!" Farah joked, “Well done!”

Reactions on Reddit

Clearly not over how Ananya was unaware of how to turn on the gas stove, a Redditor said, "Chunky Pandey apni beti ko sambhal pehle (first take care of your daughter)." Someone was not buying that Ananya was actually clueless, writing, "Tbh (to be honest) I feel she’s lying to gain some meme points because I feel like I’ve seen her Instagram Stories about stuff she has cooked in her kitchen. And turning on the gas is as basic as it gets."

'Even if you're privileged, these skills come in handy'

Another Redditor compared this to model Kendall Jenner's infamous cucumber faux pas from a 2022 episode of The Kardashians, after which a section of social media users mocked her for uncomfortably cutting a cucumber. The Redditor wrote, "Yeah, she's trying the same s*** Kendall Jenner did with her cucumber cutting."

A comment also read, "Ananya, if you think this is cute — then NO, it's not. If you think this will become meme material – then yes, congratulations, it will be a meme. If you think this will help you gain sympathy in the near future – NO, it won't. If you think (I don't think you think) this is ANNOYING - YES, it is!" Another said, "They can't even act to become a meme."

A comment read, "Isme bhi (In this also) overacting..." A person also said, "This is not cute. If you're an adult, learn some fundamental life skills like turning on the stove, cooking some basic meals, etc. Even if you're uber privileged, these skills will come in handy."

Latest project

Ananya's web series Call Me Bae, directed by Collin D'Cunha and backed by Karan Johar, premiered on Prime Video on September 6. It also features Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat alongside Muskkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Lisa Mishra, and Mini Mathur.

An excerpt from Hindustan Times' Call Me Bae review read, “Ananya just gets Bae. Whether it stems from her superpower to distance herself from her privilege and examine it from the point of view of a Siddhant Chaturvedi, or merely from the solid crutches of impeccable writing, Ananya makes sure Bae is consistently fun, unassumingly self-deprecating, and surprisingly much more. Filmmakers have exploited her clueless appeal smartly (Gehraiyaan) and not so smartly (Liger) in the past, but as she demonstrated in her last film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, Ananya is able to nail parts which require her to push herself beyond her perceived persona and potential.”