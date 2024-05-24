Malaika Arora reacts to Shah Rukh Khan's hospitalisation: 'You cannot do much but have to be conscious and aware...'

'Stay hydrated, drink lots of water'

Malaika said, "That's why I keep saying we have to be conscious and aware of our environment. That's the only way the environment will love you back. But of course, with things like a heat wave, you cannot do much. So, stay hydrated, drink lots of water, wear cool, comfortable clothes, use sunscreen, and try carrying an umbrella – these are the tips that I can give."

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Shah Rukh Khan is back in Mumbai

Shah Rukh was admitted to KD Hospital in Ahmedabad on Wednesday after suffering a heat stroke due to severe dehydration. On Thursday, the actor was discharged after receiving treatment, and he returned to Mumbai. However, fans have to wait a little to catch a glimpse of him after the recent health scare.

The actor and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) co-owner was in Ahmedabad on Tuesday to attend an Indian Premier League (IPL) match of KKR at Narendra Modi Stadium – KKR entered their fourth IPL final with a thumping eight-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Qualifier 1.

KKR co-owner Juhi Chawla shared a health update after meeting Shah Rukh while he was in hospital. In an interview with News18, Juhi assured fans that the actor will return to support their team in the IPL 2024 finals on Sunday. “Shah Rukh was not feeling too well last night but he is being attended to and was feeling much better this evening. God willing, he will soon be up, and in the stands on the weekend, cheering the team, as we play the finals,” she said.