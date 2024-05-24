Malaika Arora reacts to Shah Rukh Khan's hospitalisation: 'You cannot do much but have to be conscious and aware...'
Shah Rukh Khan was under treatment for heat stroke at a hospital in Ahmedabad after KKR's recent IPL match. Malaika Arora was asked about it in an interview.
Shah Rukh Khan was admitted to a hospital in Ahmedabad after suffering from a heat stroke. He was discharged on Thursday after receiving treatment. Now, reality TV judge Malaika Arora has reacted to the actor's health scare. During an interview with Instant Bollywood, when asked to share tips to avoid heatstroke, Malaika asked people to be more 'aware'. Also read | Shah Rukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani shares update on his health: ‘Thank you for your love, prayers’
'Stay hydrated, drink lots of water'
Malaika said, "That's why I keep saying we have to be conscious and aware of our environment. That's the only way the environment will love you back. But of course, with things like a heat wave, you cannot do much. So, stay hydrated, drink lots of water, wear cool, comfortable clothes, use sunscreen, and try carrying an umbrella – these are the tips that I can give."
Shah Rukh Khan is back in Mumbai
Shah Rukh was admitted to KD Hospital in Ahmedabad on Wednesday after suffering a heat stroke due to severe dehydration. On Thursday, the actor was discharged after receiving treatment, and he returned to Mumbai. However, fans have to wait a little to catch a glimpse of him after the recent health scare.
The actor and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) co-owner was in Ahmedabad on Tuesday to attend an Indian Premier League (IPL) match of KKR at Narendra Modi Stadium – KKR entered their fourth IPL final with a thumping eight-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Qualifier 1.
KKR co-owner Juhi Chawla shared a health update after meeting Shah Rukh while he was in hospital. In an interview with News18, Juhi assured fans that the actor will return to support their team in the IPL 2024 finals on Sunday. “Shah Rukh was not feeling too well last night but he is being attended to and was feeling much better this evening. God willing, he will soon be up, and in the stands on the weekend, cheering the team, as we play the finals,” she said.
