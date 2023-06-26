Shah Rukh Khan reacts to PM Modi’s welcome with Chaiyya Chaiyya at White House: 'Wish I was there to dance'

Shah Rukh Khan completed 31 years in the film industry on June 25. In 1992, his debut film Deewana was released. To mark the special ocassion, the actor decided to celebrate with fans in an 'Ask SRK' session on Twitter on Sunday. One fan couldn't help but ask Shah Rukh about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to the United States. Also read: Fan asks Shah Rukh Khan to smoke a cigarette with him, actor replies Shah Rukh Khan was asked about Penn Masala welcoming PM Modi with Chaiyya Chaiyya at White House.

During the visit, South Asian cappella group Penn Masala enthralled all at the White House by performing Shah Rukh's famous song Chaiyya Chaiyya from his 1998 film Dil Se upon PM Modi's arrival. Directed by Mani Ratnam, the movie also featured Manisha Koirala and Preity Zinta.

Shah Rukh Khan replied to a fan's question about PM Modi's US visit.

What Shah Rukh said

During the recent 'Ask SRK' session on Twitter, a fan asked Shah Rukh Khan about how he felt when PM Modi was welcomed with this song Chaiyya Chaiyya at the White House in US.

The question read, “Sir Chaiyya Chaiyya chants welcomed Modi ji in US… What do you wanna (want to) say about this?” Replying to this, the actor tweeted, “Wish I was there to dance to it… but they wouldn’t allow a train inside I guess??!!!”

Fans react to Shah Rukh's reply

A person tweeted, "Clever response." One more said, "Savage reply by Shah Rukh Khan." A tweet also read, “Greatest Twitter interaction of the day...”

Shah Rukh reveals secret behind nailing stunts

During his latest interaction with fans, Shah Rukh Khan shared some witty answers, as usual. Among other topics, he spoke about how he nails stunts and action sequences even at 57. The actor was seen performing action scenes and stunts in his last film Pathaan. When a fan asked him the secret behind this, Shah Rukh had a hilarious answer.

The fan asked, "Sir 57 ki age me itne sare action stunt karne ke raaz (What is the secret behind doing all the action and stunts at the age of 57)?" In response, the actor tweeted, “Bahut painkillers khaane padhte hain bhai (I had to have a lot of painkillers brother).”

Shah Rukh Khan was at his wittiest best during his recent fan interaction on Twitter.

Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming projects

He will be next seen in Atlee’s action film Jawan. It will be released worldwide in September in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages. Nayanthara, Sunil Grover, Priyamani, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra and Riddhi Dogra will also feature in the film.

Shah Rukh Khan also has Dunki. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, Dunki marks the first collaboration between Shah Rukh and the National Film Awards-winning director. The film also features Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal. Dunki is scheduled to be released in December.

