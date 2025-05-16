Shanaya Kapoor's ‘stiff moves’ in Guru Randhawa's music video Vibe disappoints internet: 'Female Salman Khan is dancing'
Shanaya Kapoor and Guru Randhawa's music video Vibe fails to impress internet, draws flak for her dance skills.
Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor’s daughter, Shanaya Kapoor, is gearing up for her Bollywood debut with the film Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan. Before hitting the big screen, however, she made her first appearance in a music video titled “Vibe” alongside singer Guru Randhawa. The internet, though, seems less than impressed with her dancing skills, with many calling her performance “stiff”. (Also Read: ‘The bar is in hell’ but Reddit is impressed as Shanaya Kapoor finally gets her Bollywood debut with Tu Yaa Main)
Guru Randhawa and Shanaya Kapoor's music video
On Friday, Guru and Shanaya released their new music video, which shows the pair enjoying a lively time in a casino before dancing together. The track, performed by Guru Randhawa and French Montana, is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T‑Series. While fans appreciated the upbeat music and Guru’s vocals, many were disappointed by Shanaya’s lack of expression and flexibility on the dance floor.
Internet reacts to Shanaya Kapoor's performance
The song quickly surfaced on Reddit, where users shared their views. One wrote, “Face is too stiff, so no expressions—just bland. For dance, I would rather watch a puppet.” Another criticised the choreography: “What even is that step? It looks like a workout.” Yet another joked, “Female Salman Khan is dancing.” One comment read, “She’s so, so, so, so, so bad! Not a single expression! Girl, please quit and retire!” Another user compared her to Guru: “Guru is dancing better than her.” One more observed, “Guru, being a singer, is in my opinion a better dancer.” Someone else quipped, “When you take ‘Any Body Can Dance’ title so seriously.”
Some even defended her, saying, “I think it’s just the choreography—the background dancers look stiff as well.” Another commented, “I think she looks beautiful.” One user noted, “Well, she clearly can’t dance, but the choreographer also didn’t invent or create any good moves, so this looks poor from all angles.”
About Shanaya Kapoor’s debut film
Shanaya will make her Bollywood debut with Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan alongside Vikrant Massey. Helmed by Santosh Singh, the film is inspired by Ruskin Bond’s short story “The Eyes Have It” and is described as a musical drama. It is scheduled for release in cinemas on 11July.
Shanaya also has Bejoy Nambiar’s film Tu Yaa Main in the pipeline. The movie, which also stars Adarsh Gourav, follows two social‑media influencers attempting to escape a man‑eating crocodile in a survival thriller. Produced by Anand L. Rai, it will be released on Valentine’s Day next year.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.