Sonakshi Sinha hits back at troll accusing her of wearing shoes inside Abu Dhabi mosque: ‘Chaliye, ab aage badhiye’

Actor Sonakshi Sinha recently shared beautiful pictures from her visit to the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi with her husband, Zaheer Iqbal. However, her post drew criticism when a social media user accused her of disrespecting religious sentiments by wearing footwear inside the mosque. Unfazed by the remark, Sonakshi was quick to clap back. Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal went to Abu Dhabi as part of their professional commitment to promote tourism in Abu Dhabi.

Sonakshi hits back at the troll

On Friday, Sonakshi took to Instagram to share several pictures of her visit to the grand mosque. She also shared a video of herself and Zaheer walking through the mosque.

While many admired the pictures, one social media user questioned the couple for not removing shoes before entering the mosque. Sonakshi noticed the comment and didn’t hold back from sharing her views.

The comment by the social media user read, “Jutton ke saat masjid mai jana bohot barra gunnah hai (Going to the mosque wearing shoes is a very big sin).”

Sonakshi set the record straight by responding, “Isilye jooton ke saat andar nahi gaye. Dhyan se dekho, masjid ke bahar hi hai hum. Andar jaane se pehle unhone humein joote rakhne ki jagah dikhayi aur utaar diye. Itna toh humein bhi aata hai. Chaliye, ab aage badhiye. (That’s why we didn’t go inside wearing shoes. Look carefully, we’re just outside the mosque. Before going in, they showed us where to keep our shoes, and we took them off. Even we know that much. Now, let’s move on).”

Sonakshi Sinha's response.

Sonakshi Sinha visits Abu Dhabi with husband

Sonakshi and Zaheer went to Abu Dhabi as part of their professional commitment to promote tourism in Abu Dhabi as part of Visit Abu Dhabi. Sharing the images, Sonakshi wrote, “Found a little sukoon, right here in Abu Dhabi”.

In the images, Sonakshi is seen wearing a green and white printed short kurta and pyjama. She has covered her head with a green dupatta. Meanwhile, Zaheer wore a black shirt and green trousers.

Sonakshi’s images from the mosque comes just days after actor Deepika Padukone faced intense trolling for wearing a hijab while promoting Abu Dhabi tourism with her husband, Ranveer Singh. However, her fans came forward to defend her.

More about Sonakshi and Zaheer

Sonakshi made things official with Zaheer on June 23 last year by getting married to him after dating for several years. She got married to him in an intimate wedding, which was followed by a bash at Bastian in Mumbai. Their wedding post read, “On this very day, seven years back (23.06.2017) in each other's eyes, we saw love in its purest form and decided to hold on to it.” It is believed actor Salman Khan introduced them for the first time at a party, following which they started dating.

Sonakshi's next film

Sonakshi was last seen in Nikita Roy, which was released in theatres on July 18. Next, Sonakshi will be seen in Telugu film Jatadhara with Sudheer Babu. Also starring Divya Khossla, Shilpa Shirodkar, Indira Krishna, Ravi Prakash, Naveen Neni, Rohit Pathak, Jhansi, Rajeev Kanakala, and Subhalekha Sudhakar, the film is slated to be released on November 7. It is being directed by Venkat Kalyan and Abhishek Jaiswal