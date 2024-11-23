Menu Explore
Suhana Khan drops goofy pic to wish rumoured boyfriend Agastya Nanda on his birthday

BySugandha Rawal
Nov 23, 2024 02:35 PM IST

Rumours around Suhana Khan & Agastya Nanda’s relationship have been floating around for a while now. They have neither confirmed nor denied their romance.

It's Agastya Nanda's 24th birthday, and the wishes are pouring in! But one special message has caught everyone's attention - a playful post from his rumoured girlfriend and Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan. Also read: Agastya Nanda says he didn't know for years how famous grandfather Amitabh Bachchan was

Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda made their Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's OTT film The Archies.
Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda made their Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's OTT film The Archies.

Insta wish for Agastya

Suhana took to her Instagram handle to share a goofy picture with Agastya, wishing him a happy birthday. Taking to her Instagram story, Suhana posed a picture with him. In the monochromatic photograph, Suhana is playfully pulling his ear, and Agastya is reacting to it adorably. She is wearing a tube dress, while Agastya is seen in a shirt and a jacket. “Happy Birthday," she wrote simply.

Suhana Khan's Insta story.
Suhana Khan's Insta story.

His sister Navya Naveli Nanda also shared an adorable post for her brother Agastya, who is the grandson of megastar Amitabh Bachchan. Navya shared a collage of two pictures: one from their childhood, and another more recent one. The childhood picture shows Navya holding her baby brother in her arms, and the recent picture shows her mimicking the same pose from their childhood. “Happy birthday Jr! I love you," she wrote, along with a red heart emoji.

Navya's wish for her little brother.
Navya's wish for her little brother.

About Suhana and Agastya

Suhana and Agastya made their Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's OTT film The Archies. It also starred Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Dot and Yuvraj Menda. The Archies, released in 2023, is a teen musical comedy film. The film is a live-action adaptation of The Archies, a fictional rock band who appeared in the 1960's animated cartoon, The Archie Show (with characters drawn from Archie Comics). It opened to mixed responses.

Their dating rumours have also been floating on the Internet for a while now. They are frequently spotted together. While they have not confirmed their romance, their public appearances have sparked intense curiosity among their followers.

Apart from this, Suhana is also preparing to make her debut on the big screen alongside her father, Shah Rukh Khan, in the upcoming film The King. Sujoy Ghosh is directing the film.

Agastya is also working on his big-screen debut. It is reported that Agastya will play the lead in filmmaker Sriram Raghavan’s Ekkis. Produced by Dinesh Vijan, Ekkis is said to be the biopic of 1971 war hero, Arun Khetarpal and will also star Dharmendra in a key role.

 

 

 

