Sunjay Kapur's sister Mandhira launches fresh attack on Priya Sachdev: 'She is not the face of the family'

Amid the escalating estate feud, Sunjay Kapur’s sister Mandhira Kapur has launched a sharp attack on his widow, Priya Sachdev Kapur, stating that she is not the face of the Kapur family. Mandhira even challenged Priya to go on record and say that Sunjay “didn’t give a damn” about his children from his previous marriage to actor Karisma Kapoor. Amid the ongoing fight over Sunjay Kapur’s estate, Mandhira has repeatedly accused Priya of trying to wipe out her brother’s bloodline.

Mandhira Kapur slams Priya

Mandhira recently became part of InControversial podcast where she spoke about the ongoing estate feud, and questioned Priya’s intention.

“We will take this legacy forward, we being the Kapoors. She's not the face for this family. She's not the face for this company. She shouldn't even be around… Our journey with Sona was very personal. We've been very proud of Sona. Dad was an innovator. It's like our child is being kidnapped and we will find it,” Mandhira said.

Amid the ongoing fight over Sunjay’s estate, Mandhira has repeatedly accused Priya of trying to wipe out her brother’s bloodline and usurp the family legacy for her children. In the recent podcast, Mandhira lashed out at Priya for using their own money to fight them.

“They're not going to get away with this, and I'm not going to let my father's hard work and legacy get away from him... The truth will come out. You're using our money to fight us. That's the strange bit. And I'd like her to come on record to say that he didn't give a damn about his kids and wanted to cut them out. There is no way in hell he chose his third wife over his two kids… I don't feel my brother died of natural causes. I'm sorry. My brother was a healthy guy, and I will get to the bottom of everything,” she added.

What do we know about the estate feud

Currently, Karisma's children Samaira and Kiaan and Priya are embroiled in a legal dispute over Sunjay's multibillion dollar estate.

Samaira and Kiaan have filed a plea in the Delhi HC claiming that the will presented by Priya, Sunjay’s third wife, is fake. After a hearing in the case on November 17, Joint Registrar (Judicial) Gagandeep Jindal issued notices to Priya Kapur and Shradha Suri Marwah, the executor of the alleged will, on the plea and asked them to file their replies within three weeks. The plaintiffs have alleged that the will is forged and fabricated, intended to exclude them from their late father’s estate.

Sunjay was the chairman of Sona Comstar, a leading auto parts manufacturer. He died in June in London while playing a polo match. Sunjay was married to Karisma from 2003 to 2016. They became parents to their daughter, Samaira, in 2005 and their son, Kiaan, in 2011. He married Priya in 2017. The couple welcomed a son, Azarias, after they got married. Safira is the stepdaughter of Sunjay and the biological daughter of Priya and hotelier Vikram Chatwal.