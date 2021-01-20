Sunny Leone reveals she was bullied as a kid, Divya Dutta shares menacing new look from Dhaakad
Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day.
Dhaakad: Divya Dutta shares her character Rohini's first look, calls her 'menacing'
After Kangana Ranaut and Arjun Rampal's character first looks from Dhaakad, comes Divya Dutta's character poster. See it here.
Jasmin Bhasin pens note for Aly Goni: 'Missing hugging you hard, listening the beat of your heart'
Jasmin Bhasin took to Twitter to express her feelings for Aly Goni. She wrote how she was missing him after her exit from Bigg Boss 14.
Kangana Ranaut says liberals got 'chacha' Jack Dorsey to restrict her Twitter account: 'Will make your lives miserable'
Kangana Ranaut is fuming after her Twitter account was allegedly restricted. The social media site appears to have also issued her a warning, threatening to remove her account altogether.
Sunny Leone opens up on being bullied as a child: 'Some of that bullying has carried through my entire life'
Sunny Leone has talked about how she used to get bullied at her school as a child for the way she looked. She says the experience has affected her throughout her life.
Sara Ali Khan off to Maldives for holiday, shares pics of 'sandy toes and sunkissed nose'. See here
Actor Sara Ali Khan is off to Maldives for a vacation. The Coolie No 1 shared many pictures from the island nation.
Deepika shares new entry from ‘audio diary’, reveals favourite show as a child
Twitter justifies restricting Kangana's account after incendiary Tandav tweet
- Twitter has offered reasons behind the restrictions that were made to Kangana Ranaut's account for a brief time.
Risked my life to expose Sushant Singh Rajput's 'murder', says Kangana Ranaut
- Kangana Ranaut went back on an earlier tweet in which she claimed that she isn't interested in seeing anyone's leaked messages or emails when she was questioned about her comments on Deepika Padukone and Rhea Chakraborty's leaked WhatsApp chats.
Sana Khan gifts Anas Saiyad a phone as they celebrate two months of marriage
Did Pathan director Siddharth Anand slap an assistant on set? Here is the truth
Preity Zinta shares adorable photo with husband Gene Goodenough from road trip
- Preity Zinta shared a sneak peek from her road trip with husband Gene Goodenough. She posted a loved-up snap of him carrying her in his arms.
55km/sec review: Richa Chadha, Mrinal Dutt stuck in a confused narrative
Kangana reacts to Arnab saying she is ‘sexually possessed with’ Hrithik in chat
- Kangana Ranaut finally reacted to Arnab Goswami's leaked WhatsApp chat, in which he claimed that she is ‘sexually possessed with’ Hrithik Roshan.
Vikas Khanna reveals demand of ₹4 lakh for four-star review of The Last Color
- Vikas Khanna revealed that he was asked to pay money in exchange for favourable reviews of his directorial debut, The Last Color. He said that he will never forget it.
Diljit Dosanjh snuck out of magazine interview because he didn't know English
Pooja Bhatt, 4 years sober, says she was overcome by an urge to drink yesterday
- Filmmaker Pooja Bhatt has written a note about feeling the temptation to drink, and how she dealt with it. She has been sober for four years.
Gauahar Khan shares best moments from her honeymoon with Zaid Darbar
Maanvi Gagroo complained to OTT platform after being asked to 'compromise'
- Actor Maanvi Gagroo, who has appeared in Four More Shots Please! and Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, complained to an OTT platform after its name was used as bait by someone who told her she had to 'compromise' for a role.
Mira Rajput's latest Goa pics will give you wanderlust and also make you hungry
- Shahid Kapoor's wife, Mira Rajput, has shared new posts from their Goa vacation. Check them out.
Sushmita’s daughter Renee reveals why she chose to not know biological parents
- Sushmita Sen's daughter Renee said that she never felt the need to know about her biological parents. She also expressed her desire to adopt children someday.
