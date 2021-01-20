Sunny Leone reveals she was bullied as a kid, Divya Dutta shares menacing new look from Dhaakad

Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day.

Dhaakad: Divya Dutta shares her character Rohini's first look, calls her 'menacing'

After Kangana Ranaut and Arjun Rampal's character first looks from Dhaakad, comes Divya Dutta's character poster. See it here.

Jasmin Bhasin pens note for Aly Goni: 'Missing hugging you hard, listening the beat of your heart'

Jasmin Bhasin took to Twitter to express her feelings for Aly Goni. She wrote how she was missing him after her exit from Bigg Boss 14.

Kangana Ranaut says liberals got 'chacha' Jack Dorsey to restrict her Twitter account: 'Will make your lives miserable'

Kangana Ranaut is fuming after her Twitter account was allegedly restricted. The social media site appears to have also issued her a warning, threatening to remove her account altogether.

Sunny Leone opens up on being bullied as a child: 'Some of that bullying has carried through my entire life'

Sunny Leone has talked about how she used to get bullied at her school as a child for the way she looked. She says the experience has affected her throughout her life.

Sara Ali Khan off to Maldives for holiday, shares pics of 'sandy toes and sunkissed nose'. See here

Actor Sara Ali Khan is off to Maldives for a vacation. The Coolie No 1 shared many pictures from the island nation.

