Tamannaah Bhatia on getting hate on social media: ‘For the first time it took me by storm and I was very uncomfortable’

Tamannaah Bhatia, who has been grabbing attention for a recently-surfaced throwback video from her teenage years, has opened up about handling negativity on social media. The actor spoke to author Luke Coutinho about how she deals with 'faceless people literally writing anything they feel like about her'. She has written a book, Back To The Roots: Celebrating Indian Wisdom and Wellness (2021), with Luke. Also read: Vijay Varma says after he started seeing Tamannaah Bhatia, paparazzi 'lost their minds' Actor Tamannaah Bhatia at an event in Mumbai in August. (File Photo/ PTI)

Tamannaah's take on nasty comments

She told Luke, "In this journey (in films), there comes a time for everyone, when there is a lot of hate directed towards you and inevitably on social media because it is mostly faceless people literally writing anything they feel like about you, which can be really nasty. For me, when that happened to me for the first moment, it took me by a storm and I was very uncomfortable with it because it really made me feel like what's going on? Is something that I have done gone wrong?"

Tamannaah continued, "When I spent some time on my own, I literally asked myself 'Where do you think this comes from?' Sometimes there is a lot of moral policing people do, not realising that you are an actor, you are a performer and they expect you to be an idealistic version of something that is ideal in their way, in their head. So it is not necessary that what they are projecting towards you is about you, it's actually about them."

How she deals with the hate and attention

Tamannaah said that she has the option of either believing that what people say about her is actually her or believe what she thinks is true about herself. She said she focuses on 'becoming who she wants to become' and not be worried about what so many people think about her. She said that people, who troll her, 'have never been on her journey, have not lived her life, and have no idea about who she is'.

Earlier this year, Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma's leaked video that showed the two kissing in Goa at a New Year's bash made headlines. Since then the two have confirmed their relationship, and are often spotted with each other at events.

Vijay also talked about how the public interest in their personal lives has been overwhelming off late. The two had met on the sets of Lust Stories 2, which was released on Netflix earlier this year.

