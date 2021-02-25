Theatre or cinema, all strive to entertain audience: Saveree Sri Gaur
Actor Saveree Sri Gaur known for playing, Budhani in the film ‘Bhor’, feels theatre and cinema both have their own charm.
“I’m a born theatre artiste. Learning under my father theatre director Arvind Gaur made me love stage. The way we live numerous characters on stage is truly a fascinating process. But then, films are the biggest medium of entertainment and none can replace it,” she said.
The ‘Typewriter’ actor adds, “The ultimate goal is to entertain people and all the mediums are doing their best to achieve that. When I was into theatre only, I felt this is it but when I faced camera and got into cinema, I enjoyed that equally.”
Telling more about her award-winning role, Saveree said, “When I auditioned for ‘Bhor’, directed by Kamakhya Narayan, I had no idea that all will be shot in real location of brick kilns in Bihar that too in extreme summer conditions. I have a very Delhi type skin, so my face was regularly steamed to attain rawness and texture of a village woman’s skin. Though it was tough but yet I enjoyed doing it too. As actors it’s our job to fit the character completely else what’s the fun in playing a character superficially.”
The ‘Fulki’ actor is also into taking acting classes. “I’m a faculty member with Asmita Theatre Group and enjoy teaching kids as well as adults. Though with kids it so much fun as they are easy to mould. Our group has been staging plays in cities like Lucknow, Mumbai, Patna and others. Also, as my maternal grandmother is from Lucknow so being there for any purpose is so rewarding. Other than theatre now films are keeping me busy too,” said the winner of ‘Worldwide Impact Award for Achievement in Theatre’ 2019.
