News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Title track of Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi-starrer Merry Christmas is out

Title track of Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi-starrer Merry Christmas is out

ANI |
Dec 26, 2023 09:59 AM IST

Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi-starrer Merry Christmas has got a refreshing title track. The film is directed by Sriram Raghavan.

On the occasion of Christmas, the makers of Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi-starrer Merry Christmas unveiled the film's title track. The song is sung by Ash King and composed by Pritam.

Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi in Merry Christmas.
Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi in Merry Christmas.

Unveiling the song's audio, Tips' social media took to Instagram and wrote, “The perfect #MerryChristmas song is here In Cinemas 12th Jan.”

Merry Christmas is directed by Sriram Raghavan, who has earlier helmed hits like Badlapur and Andhadhun. A few days ago, the film's trailer was released and it left everyone intrigued.

Going by the trailer of the film, director Sriram Raghavan has put his signature spin on the traditional structure of romance, as suspense, seduction and surprise await the audience.

Vijay and Katrina's chemistry is refreshing and is bound to impress the audience.

Merry Christmas is shot in two languages, with different supporting actors. The Hindi version also features Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kannan, and Tinnu Anand. On the other hand, the Tamil version stars Radhika Sarathkumar, Shanmugaraja, Kevin Jay Babu, and Rajesh Williams in the same roles.

Merry Christmas is slated to release in theatres on January 12, 2024.

It is produced by Ramesh Taurani, Sanjay Routray, Jaya Taurani and Kewal Garg.

