Tukaram Mundhe reveals Nana Patekar's last words to him just 8 days before his death: ‘Those words will stay with me’
Sharing a photo of Nana Patekar, the FDA Commissioner of Maharashtra revealed that he had spoken to the veteran actor eight days ago before his passing.
Veteran actor Nana Patekar has died at the age of 75 after suffering a cardiac arrest at his home in Goa. The actor was found unconscious at his residence in the early hours of Thursday and was taken to a private hospital, where doctors attempted to revive him for nearly 45 minutes. He was declared dead at around 5:20 a.m.
Dr Shekhar Salkar, Chief of the Department of Oncology at Manipal Hospital, said Patekar remained in asystole during the resuscitation attempt, which means there was no electrical activity in his heart. A medico-legal case has been registered and a post-mortem examination is expected to be carried out.
While fans and colleagues across the film industry mourned his death, those who knew Nana Patekar personally remembered a side of the actor that audiences rarely got to see. Tukaram Mundhe, who described Nana as a close friend, shared an emotional tribute following his death.
What Tukaram Mundhe wrote
Deep Dive
Sharing a photo of Nana Patekar, the Commissioner of Food and Drug Administration of Maharashtra revealed that he had spoken to the veteran actor eight days ago before his passing. He wrote, “Nana Patekar is no more. I have lost not merely an exceptional artist, but an extraordinary human being and a dear friend, someone whose warmth and affection touched everyone around him. We spoke just eight days ago. I could never have imagined that it would be our last conversation. His last words to me were: 'Love you, Bala.' Those words will stay with me for the rest of my life.”
Tukaram added, “Some people leave behind memories. A few leave behind a part of themselves in our lives. Nana was one of them. Goodbye, my friend. You will be deeply missed, and forever remembered.”
A career that crossed generations
Nana spent more than four decades in films and theatre, gradually becoming known for a screen presence that was difficult to imitate. Whether he was playing a hard-edged cop, a troubled man or a comic character, he brought a certain intensity that became his trademark.
His filmography included acclaimed performances in Krantiveer, Agneepath, Ab Tak Chhappan and The Attacks of 26/11. At the same time, films such as Welcome showed audiences his ability to bring humour and warmth to mainstream cinema. His performances in films including Parinda and Salaam Bombay! also established him as one of the most formidable actors of his generation.
Even in his later years, Patekar continued to remain connected to the film industry. He appeared in Housefull 5 alongside Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan and Riteish Deshmukh. He also played a police officer in Vishal Bhardwaj's O' Romeo, starring Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri, and made a cameo in Subedar with Anil Kapoor and Radhika Madan.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMonica Yadav
Monica Yadav is a senior entertainment journalist with Hindustan Times Entertainment, based in Mumbai, with nearly 11 years of experience covering Bollywood, Hollywood and Asian entertainment, including Korean, Chinese and Thai cinema, television and music. She is among the few Indian journalists in India with a dedicated focus on Korean entertainment, including K-pop and K-dramas, and has interviewed some of the industry's biggest stars while closely tracking the rise of global pop culture. Her reporting has also taken her beyond India, where she has covered travel, culture and entertainment. Alongside her work at Hindustan Times, her bylines have appeared in several international publications. Known for her in-depth interviews, feature stories and engaging storytelling, Monica enjoys exploring the human side of entertainment. From breaking news and long-form features to music coverage, explainers and on-camera conversations with artists, she is passionate about telling stories that connect with audiences across the world.Read More
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