Varun Dhawan laments lack of recognition for technicians in Bollywood awards at IIFA 2027 press meet, says ‘we talk about everything but films’

“I feel today at film awards we talk about everything but films. We are here to celebrate films, actors, performances, and technicians. I am a technician’s son. I always feel that the importance we gave to technicians before, we don’t give them that respect today.” Varun said.

On Thursday, the IIFA 2027 officially kicked off with its star-studded press meet at a Mumbai hotel, attended by Salman Khan , Kareena Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, and Rashmika Mandanna, among others. While discussing the grand event, Varun shared that award shows should focus on celebrating films, performances, and the technicians behind them.

Actor Varun Dhawan has raised the issue of film technicians not getting the kind of recognition they should at Bollywood award shows. The actor, who is set to make his hosting debut at Indian International Film Academy (IIFA) Awards 2027, spoke about the issue at the IIFA Awards press conference in Mumbai on Thursday.

However, Salman, who was also on stage at the time, quickly rebutted Varun, saying that things had changed. Agreeing with him, Varun added, “Now it is given more credit. This time, Salman Bhai has made sure that it will be given respect.”

Varun will be hosting the 27th IIFA Awards, alongside Ananya Panday, Karan Johar, and Maniesh Paul. The actor added that he plans to bring focus ‘back to films’ as the host of the prestigious awards. “We will make sure IIFA 2027 is only about films. We have to bring it back to films. I have to be a little unhinged, and honest this time,” he said.

Varun sought advice from Salman Khan, known for hosting the reality show Bigg Boss, on how he should approach hosting the awards ceremony. “Don’t host. Six hours go into hosting. Best is to perform and leave,” Salman quipped.