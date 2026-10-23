Varun Dhawan laments lack of recognition for technicians in Bollywood awards at IIFA 2027 press meet, says ‘we talk about everything but films’
Varun Dhawan, who is set to host IIFA Awards 2027, raised concerns over the recognition given to film technicians at award shows in Bollywood.
Actor Varun Dhawan has raised the issue of film technicians not getting the kind of recognition they should at Bollywood award shows. The actor, who is set to make his hosting debut at Indian International Film Academy (IIFA) Awards 2027, spoke about the issue at the IIFA Awards press conference in Mumbai on Thursday.
Varun Dhawan on recognition for technicians
On Thursday, the IIFA 2027 officially kicked off with its star-studded press meet at a Mumbai hotel, attended by Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, and Rashmika Mandanna, among others. While discussing the grand event, Varun shared that award shows should focus on celebrating films, performances, and the technicians behind them.
“I feel today at film awards we talk about everything but films. We are here to celebrate films, actors, performances, and technicians. I am a technician’s son. I always feel that the importance we gave to technicians before, we don’t give them that respect today.” Varun said.
However, Salman, who was also on stage at the time, quickly rebutted Varun, saying that things had changed. Agreeing with him, Varun added, “Now it is given more credit. This time, Salman Bhai has made sure that it will be given respect.”
Varun will be hosting the 27th IIFA Awards, alongside Ananya Panday, Karan Johar, and Maniesh Paul. The actor added that he plans to bring focus ‘back to films’ as the host of the prestigious awards. “We will make sure IIFA 2027 is only about films. We have to bring it back to films. I have to be a little unhinged, and honest this time,” he said.
Varun sought advice from Salman Khan, known for hosting the reality show Bigg Boss, on how he should approach hosting the awards ceremony. “Don’t host. Six hours go into hosting. Best is to perform and leave,” Salman quipped.
All about IIFA 2027
The IIFA 2027 ceremony is expected to feature performances by Bollywood stars Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Janhvi Kapoor. As per a press release, the event will mark IIFA’s fourth showcase in Abu Dhabi and will be held in partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi and Miral. The return of IIFA to Abu Dhabi was announced at the Arabian Travel Market 2026.
The 27th IIFA Weekend & Awards will take place on January 22–23, 2027, honouring the best Hindi films of the 2026 calendar year.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhimanyu Mathur
Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.Read More
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