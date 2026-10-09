Why were Nana Patekar's last rites performed at almost midnight, son Malhar Patekar reveals
Veteran actor Nana Patekar’s son Malhar Patekar spoke to reporters after his funeral at his farmhouse on the outskirts of Pune late on Thursday night.
Veteran actor Nana Patekar was cremated with full state honours late on Thursday night at his farmhouse in Pune. The actor was consigned to the flames at around 11.30 PM by his son, Malhar, in the presence of several dignitaries, including Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, and thousands of fans.
Malhar Patekar on Nana's legacy
After the funeral, Malhar Patekar spoke to reporters present outside the farmhouse and addressed his father's death. He said his father’s work had made him immortal and that his vision, particularly his social initiatives through the Naam Foundation, would be carried forward even after his demise.
Speaking to reporters about his father’s legacy, Malhar Patekar said, “A person like Nana Saheb never truly leaves us. Through their work, they become immortal. Secondly, his mindset was always consistent; he would frequently repeat the line, 'Let's get together in the name of humanity and work for the betterment of the world.' Through our organisation, work was already underway in the water sector, and large-scale initiatives in education and health had begun in Kashmir as well. Thirdly, he assigned specific responsibilities to everyone before he left.”
Deep Dive
Why was the funeral held late at night
Nana Patekar died in Goa on Thursday morning after a cardiac arrest. His body was flown to his farmhouse in Goa later in the day, where the funeral began very late into the night. The reporters asked Malhar why the family decided to go ahead with the funeral that late on Thursday. “We were in Goa, and his mortal remains were to be brought to the farmhouse in the village. We expected it to arrive earlier, but it took us some time. We proceeded (with the last rites today) because the tragedy occurred early this morning, so a significant amount of time had already passed. That is why we decided to go ahead with it today,” he responded.
Nana Patekar's death
Nana Patekar died after suffering a severe cardiac arrest at his residence in Goa on Thursday morning. The actor called his friend in the wee hours of Thursday after feeling uneasy. He was taken to Manipal Hospital, where doctors tried to revive him for around 45 minutes. Dr Shekhar Salkar, Chief of the Oncology Department at Manipal Hospital, confirmed the news to ANI. He was laid to rest with full state honours in Pune, marking a solemn farewell to one of India's most celebrated actors.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhimanyu Mathur
Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.Read More
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