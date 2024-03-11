Zee Cine Awards 2024 full winners list: Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan wins big; Sunny Deol, Rani Mukerji, Kiara Advani honoured
Zee Cine Awards 2024: Shah Rukh Khan won Best Actor (Popular) and Rani Mukerji was awarded Best Actress (Popular). Jawan won Best Film and many other awards.
Zee Cine Awards 2024, held in Mumbai on Sunday, had many big names in attendance. Everyone from Shah Rukh Khan and Sunny Deol to Alia Bhatt and Kiara Advani showed up in their designer best at the awards show. Actors Shah Rukh and Rani Mukerji won the best acting honours (in the popular category) at the awards show, while Sunny and Kiara bagged viewer's choice awards. Also read | News18 Showsha Reel Awards full list of winners: Animal is Best Film but Ranbir Kapoor loses Best Actor to…
Kiara, Rani, Kartik pose with their awards
Kiara Advani took to Instagram on Monday to share a photo of herself and Rani Mukerji from the awards night. She wrote in her caption, “Winning Best Actress with my favourite actress. Thank you @zeecineawards for honouring me with Best Actress Viewers Choice... no greater win than the love from the audience, I thank each one of you who voted for me and gave Katha a place in your heart.”
Actor Kartik Aaryan also shared a picture of himself with his trophy and wrote a heartfelt note. He won Performer of the Year.
Jawan dominates
Shah Rukh Khan's blockbusters Pathaan and Jawan won many awards at Zee Cine Awards 2024. From Best Film, Best Music and Best VFX to Best Action, Jawan swept the awards show. Pathaan also won big. Best Playback Singer (Male) was awarded to Arijit Singh (Jhoome Jo Pathaan), while Best Playback Singer (Female) was bagged by Shilpa Rao (Besharam Rang).
Zee Cine Awards 2024 complete list of winners
Best actor (Popular): Shah Rukh Khan for Jawan and Pathaan
Best actor (Viewer's Choice): Sunny Deol for Gadar 2
Best Actress (Popular): Rani Mukerji for Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway
Best Actress (Viewer's Choice): Kiara Advani for Satyaprem Ki Katha
Performer of the Year (Male): Kartik Aaryan for Satyaprem Ki Katha
Performer of the Year (Female): Ananya Pandey for Kho Gaye Hum Kahan
Best Film – Jawan
Best Music – Jawan
Best VFX – Red Chillies Entertainment (Jawan)
Best Action – Spiro Razatos, Anal Arasu, Craig Macrae and team (Jawan)
Best Background Music – Anirudh (Jawan)
Best Music Director – Anirudh (Jawan)
Best Dialogue – Sumit Arora (Jawan)
Best Playback Singer (Male) – Arijit Singh (Jhoome Jo Pathaan – Pathaan)
Best Playback Singer (Female) – Shilpa Rao (Besharam Rang – Pathaan)
Best Lyrics – Kumaar (Chaleya – Jawan)
Best Choreography – Bosco Martis (Jhoome Jo Pathaan – Pathaan)
Best Costume Design – Manish Malhotra (Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani)
Best Story – Atlee (Jawan)
