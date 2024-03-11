Zee Cine Awards 2024 full winners list: Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan wins big; Sunny Deol, Rani Mukerji, Kiara Advani honoured

Kiara, Rani, Kartik pose with their awards

Kiara Advani took to Instagram on Monday to share a photo of herself and Rani Mukerji from the awards night. She wrote in her caption, “Winning Best Actress with my favourite actress. Thank you @zeecineawards for honouring me with Best Actress Viewers Choice... no greater win than the love from the audience, I thank each one of you who voted for me and gave Katha a place in your heart.”

Actor Kartik Aaryan also shared a picture of himself with his trophy and wrote a heartfelt note. He won Performer of the Year.

Jawan dominates

Shah Rukh Khan's blockbusters Pathaan and Jawan won many awards at Zee Cine Awards 2024. From Best Film, Best Music and Best VFX to Best Action, Jawan swept the awards show. Pathaan also won big. Best Playback Singer (Male) was awarded to Arijit Singh (Jhoome Jo Pathaan), while Best Playback Singer (Female) was bagged by Shilpa Rao (Besharam Rang).

Zee Cine Awards 2024 complete list of winners

Best actor (Popular): Shah Rukh Khan for Jawan and Pathaan

Best actor (Viewer's Choice): Sunny Deol for Gadar 2

Best Actress (Popular): Rani Mukerji for Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway

Best Actress (Viewer's Choice): Kiara Advani for Satyaprem Ki Katha

Performer of the Year (Male): Kartik Aaryan for Satyaprem Ki Katha

Performer of the Year (Female): Ananya Pandey for Kho Gaye Hum Kahan

Best Film – Jawan

Best Music – Jawan

Best VFX – Red Chillies Entertainment (Jawan)

Best Action – Spiro Razatos, Anal Arasu, Craig Macrae and team (Jawan)

Best Background Music – Anirudh (Jawan)

Best Music Director – Anirudh (Jawan)

Best Dialogue – Sumit Arora (Jawan)

Best Playback Singer (Male) – Arijit Singh (Jhoome Jo Pathaan – Pathaan)

Best Playback Singer (Female) – Shilpa Rao (Besharam Rang – Pathaan)

Best Lyrics – Kumaar (Chaleya – Jawan)

Best Choreography – Bosco Martis (Jhoome Jo Pathaan – Pathaan)

Best Costume Design – Manish Malhotra (Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani)

Best Story – Atlee (Jawan)

