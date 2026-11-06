Los Angeles, Actor Rosamund Pike, the star of the films such as "Gone Girl," "Pride & Prejduice" and "Saltburn", is set to feature in body horror film "Feed", which she will also produce. Actor Rosamund Pike joins Leslye Headland's 'Feed'

The film is directed by Leslye Headland, the filmmaker of projects such as "Bachelorette" and "Star Wars: The Acolyte".

It is produced by Pike under Primitive Streak, Shelley Browning though Magnolia Entertainment, Steven Schneider under Spooky Pictures, Ara Keshishian and Petr Jakl under ZQ Entertainment and Sam Ritzenberg, through the banner Agile Films, according to the entertainment news outlet Variety.

"When a desperate mother discovers an obscure collagen supplement that promises to make her tween gymnast daughter an influencer star, the fame and success they crave come fast. But as her daughter goes viral, she begins a monstrous transformation," reads the official logline.

It is inspired by Finnish film "Hatching". The film released in 2022 and revolved around Tinja, a 12-year-old competitive gymnast who struggles to please her domineering, image-obsessed mother and featured Siiri Solalinna, who got a breakthrough with her performance in the film.

"Long have I wanted to make a film that plays anarchically with our obsession with social media and self-improvement, our desire for fame without notable admirable skill and, let's put it out there, the monstrosity of modern motherhood," Pike said in a statement.

"'Feed' deals with all these things," she added.

Headland said the script of the film is "audacious, disturbing and deeply human". Rosamund is among the boldest actors working today...I couldn't ask for better partners to take on the darker corners of this story and I feel incredibly lucky to be making this film with two women whose work I admire so much," she said.

Pike has also boarded "Wife and Dog". The film is directed by Guy Ritchie and features the actor alongside actors Anthony Hopkins and Benedict Cumberbatch, among others.

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