Anne Schedeen, who starred as matriarch Kate Tanner on NBC’s ALF (1986-’90), has died at the age of 77. Her family announced the news in a Facebook post on Sunday, June 14. Anne Schedeen net worth: How much did ALF actress earn? What to know after death at 77 (Anne Schedeen/Facebook)

With Schedeen in the spotlight, let us take a look at her net worth.

Anne Schedeen net worth Schedeen had a net worth of $1 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Schedeen was born on January 8, 949 in Portland, Oregon. She started drama classes as a child, studying and performing at Portland Civic Theatre. She moved to New York City to pursue an acting career after performing dinner theater in Hawaii. She later moved to Los Angeles and signed a contract with Universal Pictures.

Schedeen made her onscreen debut in a 1974 episode of The Six Million Dollar Man. Later, she appeared in episodes of McCloud, The Bionic Woman, Emergency!, The Incredible Hulk, Three’s Company, Cheers, Magnum PI, Murder She Wrote and Judging Amy, as well as movies like Embryo (1976), Flight to Holocaust (1977), Exo-Man (1977), Champions: A Love Story (1979), Second Thoughts (1983), Slow Burn (1986) and Cast the First Stone (1989).

Also Read | Anne Schedeen cause of death: How did ALF actress die at 77? What her family said

Schedeen was best known for her role as Kate Tanner on the NBC sitcom ALF, which ran for four seasons from 1986 to 1990.

Schedeen began work outside of Hollywood in later years, including roles in interior design and real estate. She occasionally participated in nostalgic reunions and interviews about her time on ALF.

According to her family’s post announcing her death, she is survived by “beloved friends and family including her husband of 55 years Christopher Barrett, darling daughter Taylor Barrett, daughter-in-law, Hilary Flynn, sister Sarabeth Schedeen, niece Minnie Schedeen, brother Roland “Tony” Schedeen, sister in-law Julieann Schedeen, and her beloved rescue dogs Roo and Red.”