Brutal Pedro Pascal calls out JK Rowling's 'heinous loser behaviour' as she celebrates UK's anti-trans ruling

Actor Pedro Pascal has criticised Harry Potter author JK Rowling for her anti-trans views, calling her a "heinous loser". Rowling has been actively posting on social media since the United Kingdom Supreme Court's ruling last week that trans women should not be recognised as women and that "sex" should legally mean biological sex. Pedro Pascal slammed JK Rowling over her anti-trans comments.

Pedro Pascal criticises JK Rowling

Instagram user Tariq Ra’ouf shared a post arguing that Rowling has been "revelling" in the ruling against trans women. Reacting to the post, Pedro commented, "Awful disgusting s*** is exactly right. Heinous LOSER behaviour."

What all did Rowling say

After the supreme court ruling, Rowling had posted a photo of her smoking a cigar and having a drink. She captioned it, "I love it when a plan comes together. #SupremeCourt #WomensRights.” In another post, she wrote, “I get the same royalties whether you read (my books) or burn them. Enjoy your marshmallows!”

Pedro supports trans community

Pedro has been a vocal supporter of the trans community. He is the brother of trans actor Lux Pascal. Recently, Pedro reaffirmed his support for transgender rights at the London premiere of Marvel's Thunderbolts. Appearing at Cineworld Leicester Square, the actor wore a 'Protect the Dolls' T-shirt. The T-shirt first gained widespread attention during Pedro's 50th birthday celebration earlier this month.

In an Esquire interview from 2023, Pedro said his sister has "always been one of the most powerful people and personalities" he has ever known. "My protective side is lethal, but I need her more than she needs me," he had said. Lux publicly came out as a transgender woman in 2021. Since then, Pedro has shown consistent support for her and the broader trans community.

Recently, many artists, including Lady Gaga and Madonna, have come in support of trans gender rights, particularly during the administration of Donald Trump, who introduced policies limiting transgender military service through an executive order titled "Prioritising Military Excellence and Readiness."

