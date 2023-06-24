Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / Casino Royale director says Henry Cavill would've been James Bond if not for Daniel Craig

Jun 24, 2023

Martin Campbell, director of Casino Royale, has revealed that Henry Cavill would positively become James Bond if not for Daniel Craig.

Casino Royale director Martin Campbell has revealed that Henry Cavill had auditioned for the role of James Bond and would have made a great choice if it had not gone to Daniel Craig. In a new interview, the directed spilled the beans on the audition of the Superman actor. (Also read: Gal Gadot's sparks hope for her future as Wonder Woman in the DC Universe)

Daniel Craig took on the role of James Bond in Casino Royale (2006), and then played it for four movies including Quantum of Solace (2008), Skyfall (2012), Spectre (2015) and No Time to Die (2021). The hunt for a new face to Bond is still on and no name has been finalized yet, as per reports.

Now, in a new interview with Express UK, director Martin Campbell said of Henry Cavill's audition, "He looked great in the audition. His acting was tremendous. And look, if Daniel didn’t exist, Henry would have made an excellent Bond. He looked terrific, he was in great physical shape…very handsome, very chiseled. He just looked a little young at that time back then.”

When pressed if Henry can still essay the role of Bond after Craig, he said, still play Bond he said: “By the time Daniel got to [No Time To Die] really he was at an age where one more would have been too old for him. I think they sign on for three Bonds, I’m not absolutely 100 per cent certain of that. I know with Pierce he had to sign on to three when we did him. So that’s going to take, what, six years of your life maybe? I suspect Daniel [had] the same deal. And the next guy’s going to have to do that. Henry’s 40, so by the time he’s done the third one he’s going to be 50 and anything beyond that’s two, three years per Bond. He’s in good shape Henry, he’s a good guy. He did very well in the audition, but ironically he was too young.”

Henry will next be seen in the third season of The Witcher. He will be replaced by Liam Hemsworth in the next season. Henry will also not be returning as Superman in Warner Bros’ DC Universe.

