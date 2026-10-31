Cynthia Erivo slams people who became 'psychologists from their couches' questioning her friendship with Wicked co-star Ariana Grande

Actor Cynthia Erivo has not taken kindly to those who had questioned and mocked her friendship with Wicked co-star Ariana Grande during the film's press tour last year. In a new interview, Cynthia responded to the reaction, saying there appeared to be an unusual level of annoyance among fans at the idea of two women sharing a genuine bond. Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande attend the premiere of Wicked: For Good at Lincoln Center in November 2025. (AP)

Cynhia Erivo responds to critics A People report stated that the actor spoke about reactions to the actresses' off-screen friendship during the promotional tours for Wicked and its sequel, Wicked: For Good.

“It was interesting that there were many people who had become psychologists from their couches. There was this weird sort of, what’s the word I’m looking for … annoyance … at the fact that two women could actually be friends,” she said.

Cynthia said that many social media users appeared to question the authenticity of their bond, ascribing hidden ulterior motives to it. “Like, ‘Why are they friends? Why are they connected? There must be something wrong with them. Why are they showing emotion? How dare they cry? And how dare they laugh? And how dare they be emotive and alive?’” she said.

Describing the reaction as a "double-edged sword", Cynthia said the actresses would likely have faced criticism even if they had displayed little emotion during their public appearances.

Cynthia reacts to being called Ariana's bodyguard On November 13, 2025, during Wicked For Good's premiere in Singapore, Cynthia stepped in to shield Ariana after a fan ran towards the singer and put his arm around her. This incident was also scrutinised by social media users, with many dubbing Cynthia 'Ariana's bodyguard’.

Responding to the incident and the chatter around it, the actor said, “I was like: ‘Oh, you think because I look like this that you could talk to me this way about something that was a human thing that I would have done for any friend, and hopefully a friend would have done for me'.”