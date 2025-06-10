David Byrne announces new album Who Is The Sky?, Check out full tracklist and tour dates

David Byrne is back in action. The legendary Talking Heads frontman just announced his upcoming album, Who Is The Sky?, in an Instagram post. The album marks his first solo album in seven years and will reportedly feature 12 songs. It is set to be released on September 5 via Matador Records. Alongside the album announcement, Byrne also revealed a major tour that will take him across North America, Oceania, Europe and the UK. File photo of David Byrne(AFP)

David Byrne announces new album Who Is The Sky?

The album has been produced by the New York–based chamber group Ghost Train Orchestra. As for the upcoming tour, the musician mentioned that “mobility” will be a key element, much like his American Utopia tour and Broadway show. Instead of using a chain-like format, this time the tour will revolve around specific locations.

“I finished up a new album recently called “Who Is The Sky?”. It’s produced by Kid Harpoon, joined by Ghost Train Orchestra and, on a couple of songs, my friends St. Vincent and Hayley Williams. It comes out Sept. 5th under Matador—a new label for me,” wrote David Byrne while sharing details about his album.

The musician added, “I will start rehearsing soon for a tour that begins in September. The tour concept is unlike anything I’ve done before. We’ll keep the mobility that was a key element of the American Utopia tour and Broadway show— but instead of the chain… we will have locations. You’ll just have to come and experience what that involves. Tour tickets go on sale 6/13.”

Full tracklist for Who Is the Sky?

According to a report by Pitchfork, Who Is the Sky? features 12 tracks:

1. Everybody Laughs

2. When We Are Singing

3. My Apartment Is My Friend

4. A Door Called No

5. What Is the Reason for It? [ft. Hayley Williams]

6. I Met the Buddha at a Downtown Party

7. Don’t Be Like That

8. The Avant Garde

9. Moisturizing Thing

10. I’m an Outsider

11. She Explains Things to Me

12. The Truth

David Byrne's 2025–2026 tour schedule

Here is the full schedule for David Byrne's 2025–2026 tour:

North America

Sep 14 – Providence, RI

Sep 16 – Pittsburgh, PA

Sep 17 – Columbus, OH

Sep 19 – Akron, OH

Sep 21 – Schenectady, NY

Sep 23 – Syracuse, NY

Sep 25 – Buffalo, NY

Sep 27–28 – Washington, DC

Oct 1–2 – New York, NY

Oct 3–4 – Boston, MA

Oct 7 – Wallingford, CT

Oct 8 – Portland, ME

Oct 10 – New York, NY

Oct 14 – Richmond, VA

Oct 16–17 – Philadelphia, PA

Oct 21–22 – Toronto, ON, Canada

Oct 25 – Detroit, MI

Oct 28–31 – Chicago, IL

Nov 3–4 – Minneapolis, MN

Nov 6–7 – Denver, CO

Nov 11–12 – Seattle, WA

Nov 16–17 – San Francisco, CA

Nov 20–21 – Los Angeles, CA

Nov 25–26 – Austin, TX

Nov 28–29 – Dallas, TX

Dec 2–3 – Atlanta, GA

Dec 5–6 – Miami, FL

Oceania (Jan 2026)

Jan 14 – Auckland, New Zealand

Jan 17 – Brisbane, Australia

Jan 21 – Sydney, Australia

Jan 22 – Melbourne, Australia

Jan 24 – Adelaide, Australia

Jan 27 – Perth, Australia

Europe & UK (Feb–Mar 2026)

Feb 12 – Berlin, Germany

Feb 15–16 – Amsterdam, Netherlands

Feb 18 – Brussels, Belgium

Feb 21–22 – Milan, Italy

Feb 24 – Frankfurt, Germany

Feb 27 – Zurich, Switzerland

Mar 2 – Cardiff, UK

Mar 3–4 – London, UK

Mar 6–7 – Glasgow, UK

Mar 9–10 – Manchester, UK

Mar 13 – Dublin, Ireland

Mar 15 – London, UK

Mar 18–19 – Paris, France

