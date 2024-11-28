Diddy, 6ix9ine, Suge Knight: Here's what celebrity inmates will have as Thanksgiving meals behind bars

The Hollywood stars are expected to have lavish dinners with the finest delicacies on the table along with their loved ones for Thanksgiving Day. However, some fallen stars will not be chowing down on the finest of the meals as they are locked behind bars this year. While there will be staple Thanksgiving dishes including a turkey, the quality will be not what these celebrities are accustomed to. This Thanksgiving, imprisoned celebrities like Diddy and Tekashi 69 will dine on turkey and sides, while Suge Knight will share a meal with the Menendez Brothers.(REUTERS, @sugeknight/X)

Thanksgiving meal behind bars

Here is what the Thanksgiving dinner will look like for celebrities lodged in prison this year including Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, Tekashi, Suge Knight, 6ix9ine and others.

Diddy and Tekashi at MDC in Brooklyn

Tekashi 69 is locked up in the same Metropolitan Detention Centre as Diddy in Brooklyn According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, the mogul’s breakfast will include fruit, breakfast pastries and cereal with skim milk. The lunch on Thursday will consist of Thanksgiving staples such as turkey roast, mashed potatoes with gravy, mixed vegetables, cranberry sauce and dinner rolls.

Moreover, they will also have the option to gobble down hot and sour tofu along with assorted holiday pies. The dinner at the MDC will comprise peanut butter and jelly sandwiches made of whole wheat bread along with potato chips, as reported by Page Six. Since Tekashi and Diddy share the same prison, it is expected that they will have the same meal.

Suge Knight at Richard J. Donavan Correctional

Suge Knight will be having the same meal as The Menendez Bros and prominent assassin Sirhan Sirhan. Their Thanksgiving meal will include a green salad with dressing, sliced turkey ham, mashed potatoes, brown gravy, sweet corn and cranberry sauce. They will also be offered dinner rolls and chicken patty. Sweet delicacies will include chocolate milk and assorted pies, as reported by TMZ.

Danny at California’s Men Colony

Danny Masterson will be celebrating his first Thanksgiving dinner at California’s Me Colony this year. He will be chowing down on baked turkey, whipped potato, candied yams, peas and carrots, salad mix with dressing, a dinner roll, pumpkin pie and chicken patty for the festival.

Tory at California Correctional Institute

For Tory Lanez, the Thanksgiving dinner will include roasted turkey, mashed potatoes with gravy, carrots, cranberry sauce, a dinner roll, pumpkin spice cake and red beans.