Elizabeth Hurley stuns at Inheritance premiere, packs PDA with Billy Ray Cyrus

Elizabeth Hurley and Billy Ray Cyrus made quite the entrance at The Inheritance premiere in London on August 6, looking smitten and stylish as ever. The 60-year-old British actress held hands with her musician boyfriend, 62, as they posed for photos, turning the event into a red-hot runway for both their romance and her standout fashion moment. Liz Hurley stuns at London premiere The Inheritance with beau Billy Ray Cyrus.(instagram/@elizabethhurley1)

A moment for the dress

Hurley, known for her timeless glamor, wore a figure-hugging scarlet dress that featured a dramatic chest cutout and twisted neckline connecting to long sleeves. The ruched midi-length number paid homage to the early-2000s bodycon era - a style she’s helped revive with undeniable flair. She paired the bold look with gold strappy heels and feather-inspired statement earrings.

Meanwhile, Billy Ray Cyrus looked every bit the edgy country crooner in a plunging black shirt with a distressed zipper, black slacks and matching leather dress shoes.

The romance is heating up

The couple first met in 2022 while filming the romantic holiday movie Christmas in Paradise - but their on-screen chemistry soon became something more. After reconnecting in 2024 amid Billy Ray’s divorce proceedings, the two have been quietly growing closer.

Sources close to the couple say their bond is rooted in shared humor, a touch of mischief, and undeniable chemistry. “Billy is very much her type - he has a twinkle in his eye and a naughty streak she can’t resist,” an insider told The Sun. “They share a lot of laughs and really enjoy each other’s company.”

The romance comes over a decade after Hurley split from former fiancé Shane Warne in 2013. Insiders suggest that Billy Ray reminds her of Shane in energy and playfulness - and that for the first time in years, Liz is ready to truly move on. “She’s nearly 60 and deep down wants to share her life with someone,” the source added. “Everyone’s saying he could be the one.”