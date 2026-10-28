Gal Gadot sends strong message after voting in Israel, calls on citizens to choose change amid crucial election

She also made her own preference clear, saying, “I’m voting for change, and I hope that today, Tuesday… that it will only be good for us all,” before blowing a kiss to the camera.

Gal shared a video of herself voting on Instagram stories on Tuesday morning. Urging fellow Israelis to vote, she said, “That’s it, I’m exercising my right to vote, and I ask all of you to go out and exercise your most basic, most important, the most democratic right, and to vote for who you believe in,”

Hollywood star Gal Gadot has urged Israelis to vote for change after casting her ballot in an election that drew an unusually high turnout. The Wonder Woman actor shared a video from her polling station on Tuesday, asking fellow citizens to step out and vote. While she stopped short of naming a candidate, she made her own choice clear, saying she was voting for change amid a closely fought political battle in Israel.

While Gal did not name a candidate, her call for change came as opposition leaders sought to end Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s long tenure. Former military chief Gadi Eisenkot led the opposition campaign, which centred on replacing Netanyahu’s government after years of his dominance in Israeli politics.

The actor had received an honorary doctorate from Bar-Ilan University the previous evening before heading to the polling station. At the time, she had said, “In just a few hours, the polls will open for what may be the most momentous election this country has seen in years, or even ever,” she said in a statement. “This is the moment when we must all show up and exercise the most powerful civic right we have: the right to vote, to vote according to our beliefs, with a sense of responsibility for the people, women and men, who call it home.”