Gal Gadot sends strong message after voting in Israel, calls on citizens to choose change amid crucial election
The Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot talked about political change in Israel after casting her voting and shared a message as citizens headed to the polling stations
Hollywood star Gal Gadot has urged Israelis to vote for change after casting her ballot in an election that drew an unusually high turnout. The Wonder Woman actor shared a video from her polling station on Tuesday, asking fellow citizens to step out and vote. While she stopped short of naming a candidate, she made her own choice clear, saying she was voting for change amid a closely fought political battle in Israel.
Gal Gadot shares her message after voting
Gal shared a video of herself voting on Instagram stories on Tuesday morning. Urging fellow Israelis to vote, she said, “That’s it, I’m exercising my right to vote, and I ask all of you to go out and exercise your most basic, most important, the most democratic right, and to vote for who you believe in,”
She also made her own preference clear, saying, “I’m voting for change, and I hope that today, Tuesday… that it will only be good for us all,” before blowing a kiss to the camera.
Deep Dive
While Gal did not name a candidate, her call for change came as opposition leaders sought to end Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s long tenure. Former military chief Gadi Eisenkot led the opposition campaign, which centred on replacing Netanyahu’s government after years of his dominance in Israeli politics.
The actor had received an honorary doctorate from Bar-Ilan University the previous evening before heading to the polling station. At the time, she had said, “In just a few hours, the polls will open for what may be the most momentous election this country has seen in years, or even ever,” she said in a statement. “This is the moment when we must all show up and exercise the most powerful civic right we have: the right to vote, to vote according to our beliefs, with a sense of responsibility for the people, women and men, who call it home.”
What's next for Gal Gadot?
Gal Gadot also has several film projects in the pipeline. Her latest release, the action thriller The Runner, premiered on Prime Video in September 2026. Directed by Kevin Macdonald, the film follows a London lawyer whose world falls apart when her son is kidnapped. She is forced to race against time across the city, following a series of cryptic instructions from an unknown caller in the hope of bringing him home safely.
She is also set to star in Ruin, a World War II thriller set in post-war Germany. She will play a concentration camp survivor who joins forces with a German soldier, played by Matthias Schoenaerts, to seek revenge against a Nazi SS unit. The film is directed by Niki Caro, with principal photography initially scheduled to begin in early 2026.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMonica Yadav
Monica Yadav is a senior entertainment journalist with Hindustan Times Entertainment, based in Mumbai, with nearly 11 years of experience covering Bollywood, Hollywood and Asian entertainment, including Korean, Chinese and Thai cinema, television and music. She is among the few Indian journalists in India with a dedicated focus on Korean entertainment, including K-pop and K-dramas, and has interviewed some of the industry's biggest stars while closely tracking the rise of global pop culture. Her reporting has also taken her beyond India, where she has covered travel, culture and entertainment. Alongside her work at Hindustan Times, her bylines have appeared in several international publications. Known for her in-depth interviews, feature stories and engaging storytelling, Monica enjoys exploring the human side of entertainment. From breaking news and long-form features to music coverage, explainers and on-camera conversations with artists, she is passionate about telling stories that connect with audiences across the world.Read More