Gary Coleman's ex-wife Shannon Price takes lie detector test about his death, and the results are not in her favor

Shannon Price, the ex-wife of Gary Coleman, undertook a lie-detector test for the new A&E series Lie Detector: Truth or Deception. This was done over suspicions that she might have had something to do with the late actor's death. The results of the test are certainly not in her favor, Parade magazine reported. Gary Coleman's ex-wife ‘fails’ in polygraph test about his death (IMDb)

Coleman died at the age of 42 in May 2010 from an intracranial haemorrhage after he fell down the stairs at his residence in Utah.

Price got married to the Diff'rent Strokes star in August 2007, but they got divorced the following year. However, they decided to live together. After his death, Price claimed that she found him in a pool of blood, while his death was ultimately ruled accidental. She was never charged with a crime in connection with the matter, according to People magazine.

In the 911 call recording to report the incident, Price was heard refusing to listen to the instructions of the operator to help Coleman. After being placed in a medically induced coma for two days, Coleman was removed from life support by Price. Back then, there was a dispute over whether she should be legally able to take him off life support since the duo got divorced in 2008.

The polygraph test

On January 14, Coleman's former wife took a life-detector test, which was administered by former FBI agent and veteran polygraph examiner George Olivo. She has asked about several details regarding Coleman's fatal fall in 2010.

During the test, Olivo posed three key questions to Price. He asked her whether she ever struck Coleman during their relationship.

“No,” Prince answered, but the findings were inconclusive, meaning it did not score high enough to pass or low enough to fail.

Olivo told her that he is not going to say that he "passed that test, because you didn't”.

Referring to Coleman's congenial kidney defect, Price said she would never hurt him in "that manner or that sense, because his life was so fragile”.

Later, he asked whether Price "intentionally" decided to withhold help from Coleman.

While she denied this claim, the results were again found to be inconclusive.

She later confessed that she "could have helped" Coleman a "little bit more" as far as rendering aid is concerned.

In the last question, Price was directly asked whether she "physically cause Gary’s fall?".

She replied with a "no," but the lie detector found "deception indicated."

Thereafter, Olivo told her that she "failed" the exam regarding Coleman's fall. However, Price was “not surprised” by the results since the examiner relied on "a machine."

FAQs

1. When and where to watch Lie Detector: Truth or Deception?

The two-hour premiere will take place at 9 PM ET on July 10 on A&E.

2. How are Shannon Price and Gary Coleman related?

They tied the knot in August 2007 but divorced the following year. Later on, they continued to live together.

3. What happened to Gary Coleman?

In 2010, he suffered an intracranial hemorrhage after he fell down from stairs at his home in Utah. His death was ruled accidental.