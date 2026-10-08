Indian Air Force Day| Alka Ahuja remembers husband Ajay Ahuja: My son knows his father better now

Squadron Leader Ajay Ahuja was posthumously awarded the Vir Chakra for showing bravery in the face of adversity during the Indian Air Force’s Operation Safed Sagar in the 1999 Kargil War. Recently, the citizens of the country got to witness the tale of his bravery with the web series named after the military operation. Ajay Ahuja’s wife Alka Ahuja is elated the recognition the show has brought to her late husband and the Indian Air Force. Alka Ahuja and Ajay Ahuja

“People hardly knew what the Air Force does, but after the series, they know about their role in the Kargil War. Youngsters come to my petrol pump today to take pictures with me, and tell me how much they are inspired by Ajay. Many youngsters are being inspired now to join the Air Force,” she says, adding that the show has given her some precious new relationships in ligfe, including with actor Siddharth, who played her husband's part in the show.

Being the wife of an Air Force officer also takes a lot of strength, and Alka Ahuja shares that it was her husband who was the source of that strength inside her. “My strength came from Ajay. He made me independent just 10-15 days into our marriage. He wanted me to continue working and even taught me how to drive a scooter and a car. He wanted me to become self-sufficient,” she shares.

Alka insists that her husband was “an open book”, and her best friend. “I don't remember a single moment that we didn't enjoy with each other. He was a very caring and loving person,” she says, adding that while she remembers Ajay fondly, their son Ankur was just five when Ajay was martyred, so he didn’t have much recollection of his father. “My son was just 5 when we lost Ajay, and he had so many questions about his father. But after the series, my son knows his father better now,” she insists.

After Ajay’s death, Alka started managing a petrol pump, but she admits that she still stays in touch with the family she created at the Air Force bases. “Air Force is a community that is always there for each other, being each other's strength. Till date, I am in touch with many of the people I met there. They accepted this new civilian bride when we got married and made her one of their own,” she says.