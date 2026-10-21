Golden Globes reject Michael Jackson biopic’s bid for musical category, Jaafar Jackson’s film to compete as drama

The Michael Jackson biopic Michael will have to compete against dramas at the 2027 Golden Globes after the awards committee reportedly turned down Lionsgate’s request to place it in the Musical or Comedy category. According to Variety, the decision means the film, led by Jaafar Jackson as the late pop icon, will enter the drama race instead. Golden Globes turn down Lionsgate’s musical category bid for Michael Jackson biopic starring Jaafar Jackson.

What happened? Michael won't be competing in the category it submitted for. As per the report, the change could make the film’s awards journey more competitive, with only six nomination spots available in the category. It could find itself up against films such as Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey and Los Javis’ La Bola Negra. Gold Derby was the first to report the committee’s decision.

The ruling will not affect the film’s chances in the supporting acting categories. Unlike the lead acting races, the Golden Globes does not split its supporting actor and actress categories by genre. Colman Domingo and Nia Long, who play Michael Jackson’s parents, Joe and Katherine Jackson, can therefore continue their awards campaigns without any category changes.

Lionsgate has until October 31 to appeal the decision. If the studio challenges the ruling, the awards committee will consider its case. The Golden Globes’ official rules explain what qualifies as a musical: “A musical can be a comedy or a drama in which songs are used in addition to spoken dialogue to further the plot.”