James Gunn and Peter Safran step down from DC Studios; Jeremy Latcham named new head
Skydance Corp. named Jeremy Latcham president and chief creative officer of DC Studios, succeeding James Gunn and Peter Safran.
Updated on: Nov 9, 2026, 23:45:13 IST
Bloomberg
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(Bloomberg) -- Skydance Corp. named Jeremy Latcham president and chief creative officer of DC Studios, succeeding James Gunn and Peter Safran, who will return full-time to creative pursuits.
Lachtam was a member of the founding team of Walt Disney Co.’s Marvel Cinematic Universe and worked on such comic book adaptations as Iron Man, Guardians of the Galaxy, Spider-Man and The Avengers. He will lead DC’s film, television and animation slate, overseeing the creative pipeline, along with production, talent and strategy, beginning Dec. 1, Skydance said in a statement.
He will report to Dana Goldberg and Josh Greenstein, Co-Chairs of Skydance Motion Picture Group.
During their four-year tenure at DC Studios, Gunn and Safran laid out a 10-year plan to revitalize DC Studios. They oversaw the production and release of Superman, which earned more than $618 million at the global box office, and the followup, Supergirl, which underperrformed.
Most recently, they delivered the critically acclaimed Clayface which has grossed more than $109 million worldwide.