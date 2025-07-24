Jennifer Lopez gets 'naughty' in viral performance, takes brutal jab at ex Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez did not hold back Monday night in Italy, onstage or off-script, as the singer took the mic at the Lucca Summer Festival and got real personal in front of a huge crowd, featuring thousands of her fans. In between her songs, Lopez launched into a candid monologue that caught fans off guard. Jennifer Lopez launched into a candid monologue that caught fans off guard on Monday night in Italy.(AFP)

“I have to be honest with you. Sometimes I get in different moods at night. I don’t know about you, but I do - and sometimes I like it hard. Other days, I am feeling a little romantic. You put on candles and soft music. On those days, I like it real slow," The U.S. Sun quoted the 55-year-old as saying.

Also read: Jennifer Lopez releases breakup song ‘Wreckage of You’ after Ben Affleck divorce

No filter JLo

As Jennifer Lopez kept going with her performance, the vibe got even steamier.

“But there’s other days... maybe because it’s a new kind of time for me, maybe because it’s summertime and it’s hot outside, I feel a little more naughty. You ever get that feeling? Where you feel like being naughty? On those days, I like it real fast,” she continued.

This was not a typical Jennifer Lopez performance as there was no sugar-coating and she spoke whatever was on her mind at that time.

While several of fans cheered for her, some looked stunned. The fans somewhere got the message that the singer-actress is in full control of this next phase in her life.

Also read: Jennifer Lopez doesn't want to get married anymore after divorce from Ben Affleck: ‘I think I am done with that’

JLo debuts new track

Later in the set, Lopez debuted a new track, titled Up All Night.

“I’m up all night, dancing on somebody, living my best life / I bet you wish that you were by my side / I got tired of you breaking me down / Look at me now,” she sang.

Several of her fans suggested that the timing, the tone as well as the lyrics of the song point towards her former husband Ben Affleck.

New songs, new era

A source told The U.S. Sun that Lopez has enough songs for a full new album. Much of it, they said, is drawn from her rollercoaster relationship with Affleck.

“This is a whole new era for Jennifer and she is not going to be holding back. 'Wreckage Of You’ was so specifically about Ben, and ‘Up All Night’ points to where Jennifer is at in her life right now,” the insider said.

FAQs

What surgery has J.Lo had?

Jennifer Lopez has never publicly confirmed having any plastic surgery.

What year did Jennifer Lopez come out?

Jennifer Lopez released her debut album On the 6 in 1999.

How many divorces did Jennifer Lopez have?

She’s been divorced four times.