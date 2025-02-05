Jimmy Kimmel slams Bianca Censori's X-rated Grammys stunt, says Will Smith should've slapped Kanye West

Jimmy Kimmel expressed distaste over Bianca Censori's controversial appearance at the Grammys, where she walked the red carpet in a completely sheer dress. During Monday's episode of his late-night talk show, the comedian joked that Will Smith should have slapped Kanye West. Jimmy Kimmel says Will Smith should have slapped Kanye West over his wife, Bianca Censori's NSFW appearance at the Grammys

Jimmy Kimmel says Will Smith should have slapped Kanye West over Bianca Censori's NSFW Grammys stunt

During his monologue, the 57-year-old tore into West, calling him a “rodent” over his wife's “completely nude” appearance at the 2025 Grammy Awards. “Another rodent came out of his hole to hit the red carpet at the Grammys last night,” Kimmel said, referring to the Gold Digger rapper.

“None other than Kanye West, who showed up to take photos — he showed up for the red carpet only — with his wife, who caused quite a stir. She was wearing nothing,” the Jimmy Kimmel Live! host added.

Kimmel also aimed at President Donald Trump, saying, “This shows you just how much times have changed. Before Trump, this would’ve been our whole monologue tonight. Now it’s, like, the ninth craziest thing that happened this weekend.”

The comedian went on to say that the whole country had a “meltdown” when Janet Jackson's breast was exposed during the 2004 Super Bowl halftime show. But “now a completely nude woman walks the red carpet at the Grammys, they’re yelling, ‘Bianca, over here on the right! Please.’”

Referring to Smith's infamous Oscars slap gate, which led to the Men in Black actor's 10-year ban from the Academy Awards, Kimmel said, “The Grammys, they had him onstage honouring Quincy Jones.”

“And you know what’s a shame? All he had to do was run out on that red carpet and slap Kanye. I think all would be forgiven. He would be hosting the Oscars next year,” Kimmel said of Smith.