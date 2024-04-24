Mark Wahlberg and David Beckham's bitter feud dates back to 2009, ‘We don’t want your soccer’

David Beckham recently filed a lawsuit against Mark Wahlberg and F45 founders Adam Gilchrist and Rob Deutsch. The lawsuit alleges that the Ted actor "duped" the football star into a partnership with F45. It adds that Beckham lost over $10 million after his stocks were withheld until share prices plummeted. However, Wahlberg and his co-defendants refute the “fraudulent conduct” claims as baseless, per Mirror. David Beckham is suing Mark Wahlberg and F45 founders for allegedly 'duping' him into a partnership(X, formerly Twitter)

Beckham-Wahlberg bitter feud erupted in 2009

Though the former Manchester United star is taking the 52-year-old actor to court now, their feud erupted in 2009 when the former moved to Los Angeles. Wahlberg told Daily Mail at the time that before “the Beckhams” moved to his neighbourhood in the posh Beverly Hills area, “it used to be so quiet on my road.”

The Pain & Gain star complained of being “disturbed” by the constant presence of paparazzi everywhere. “Then David moves in with his family. Suddenly we’ve got paparazzi hanging out day and night. Now they’ll follow any car that drives down the road. I take strong exception to that kind of thing. When I take my kids to the park I don’t want strangers sticking their lenses into our faces,” he said.

“I’m not telling Beckham to take his family home. I’m just not sure why he came to America in the first place. Man, we don’t want your soccer,” Wahlberg continued, adding, “There’s no way Americans are going to buy the idea of 90 minutes of running around without much happening. Thanks for trying guys, but we’ll stick to baseball and basketball.”

However, despite his brutal remarks about the now-retired footballer, Walhberg tried to clear the air by admitting to the US Sun, saying he “seems like a nice guy.” “He [Beckham] wanted me to email him about something. I don’t know if it was a film. I had said something, half joking, because his house is at the bottom of our hill and a lot of people hang around the area. So I said something like, ‘I don’t like him being here because of that,’” the Shooter star told the outlet later in 2009.