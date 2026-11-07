Los Angeles, Actor Natalia Dyer, known for her role in Netflix's "Stranger Things", and "The Lord of the Rings" star Elijah Wood are set to feature in a sequel to the 2007 supernatural horror film "1408", which will see original cast members John Cusack and Samuel L Jackson in talks to reprise their roles. Natalia Dyer, Elijah Wood join sequel to John Cusack''s 2007 horror film ''1408''

According to Variety, Dyer will lead the film, while Wood will play a supporting role.

Cusack and Jackson are currently negotiating the terms of their return and will feature in secondary roles in the sequel. Details about the new characters and storyline have been kept under wraps.

Mikael Hafström, who directed the original film, will return to helm the sequel. He has also co-written the screenplay with Mark Verheiden.

Based on Stephen King's 1999 short story of the same name, "1408" follows Michael Enslin , an author investigating reports of haunted hotel rooms for his book. His research takes him to room 1408 at New York's Dolphin Hotel, where guests have reportedly met mysterious and violent deaths. Jackson played Gerald Olin, the hotel's manager.

The original film, released by MGM in 2007, emerged as a cult hit, earning USD 132 million worldwide against a reported budget of USD 25 million.

The sequel is being produced by Lorenzo di Bonaventura, Richard Saperstein of Bluestone Entertainment, Spyglass Media Group and Frank Mayor.

Bluestone Entertainment and FilmNation Entertainment are co-financing the project, with FilmNation handling international distribution.

Production is scheduled to begin in the first quarter of 2027.

Cusack had previously expressed interest in returning to the world of "1408".

In an interview with People magazine in 2025, the actor said it was the one film he would consider making a sequel to, despite having generally stayed away from follow-ups to his earlier projects.

Dyer rose to global recognition with her portrayal of Nancy Wheeler in "Stranger Things". She is currently working on HBO's true-crime limited series "The Trial of Louise Woodward". Her upcoming projects also include the romantic comedy "Goodbye Girl", which stars Kiernan Shipka and Cole Sprouse.

Wood, best known for playing Frodo Baggins in "The Lord of the Rings" franchise, has increasingly featured in horror films, with credits including "Ready or Not 2: Here I Come", "The Toxic Avenger" and "The Monkey". He is also set to reprise his role as Frodo in Andy Serkis' upcoming "The Hunt for Gollum".

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