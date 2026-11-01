Obsession star Inde Navarrette skewers Shane Gillis over his controversial and sexist joke in SNL monologue

She added, "I can’t believe I’m saying this, but I’m going to be in a Marvel movie. And I know it’s really important for Marvel that you get really fit, so I’ve been working out a lot, so every morning I put on my little w***e outfit, and I hit the gym.”

The actor took the stage at Studio 8H for her first opening monologue, where she started by saying, "You probably know me from the movie Obsession. And a lot of people ask me if I’m anything like my character Nikki, and I’m like, ‘No… no, no, don’t do that!’ But the thing is, I’m nothing like my character in Obsession. Like, my boyfriend is here tonight to support me, and we have such a chill relationship, right?” The camera then cut to the actor's boyfriend, Nick Aiello, who was seen sitting in the crowd bound with tape and gagged to a chair.

Comedian Shane Gillis faced widespread backlash after joking during his Saturday Night Live monologue last month when he lamented that women at the gym "dress like w****s". Many women on the internet lashed out at the comedian and called the joke misogynistic, lazy, and tone-deaf. Now, actor Inde Navarrette has also taken a swipe at the comedian as she made her SNL debut on the eve of Halloween.

Directed by Curry Barker, Obsession stars Michael Johnston, Inde Navarrette, Cooper Tomlinson, Megan Lawless and Andy Richter. Bear Bailey (Michael Johnston) is a shy music store employee who has feelings for his co-worker Nikki (Inde Navarrette). While Nikki is confident and outgoing, Bear struggles to tell her how he feels. His chance encounter with a mysterious toy called the One Wish Willow at a crystal shop changes everything.

Inde will be playing Rogue in the new X-Men movie. Meanwhile, Inde's film Obsession can now be streamed in India. The film began streaming on The Peacock Hub on JioHotstar on October 30 at 7 PM. Viewers in India will get to watch the original uncut version, which promises to deliver the film's full share of disturbing moments.

His wish appears to come true almost immediately. Nikki falls for him, showers him with attention and soon becomes a constant presence in his life. But Bear's happiness does not last long. Her affection grows increasingly intense, and what began as the relationship he always wanted soon turns frightening. As Nikki's behaviour becomes violent and unpredictable, Bear realises he may have made a terrible mistake. Now, he must find a way to reverse his wish before the situation gets even worse.

Produced on a reported budget of $750,000 (approximately ₹7.5 crore), the film went on to earn over a reported $522 million worldwide.