Paramore's Hayley Williams drops big surprise for fans as she quietly uploads 17 unreleased tracks on her website

Paramore frontwoman Hayley Williams just dropped 17 unreleased tracks on her website, no fanfare, no build-up. The only clue? A cryptic access code gifted through her Good Dye Young hair dye line, as per Billboard. Hayley Williams surprises fans with new music (Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Fans who cracked it were treated to a hidden page featuring raw, emotionally driven songs like Mirtazapine, Hard, and Discovery Channel. However, the gift did not end there; a Misc folder revealed a 2017 live video, scribbled lyric sheets, and a cheeky t-shirt that reads “Hayley Williams is my favorite band.”

Hayley Williams' fans are in for a treat

Tucked into the surprise song drop are other tracks with curious titles like Disappearing Man, Dream Girl In Shibuya, and Zissou. One standout, Discovery Channel, tips its hat to Bloodhound Gang’s 1999 hit The Bad Touch, borrowing a line from its cheeky chorus.

New songs drop tied to Paramore's 20th anniversary?

As per Variety, Hayley's latest drop has popped the question: is a full album quietly in the works, or are these just scattered standalone gems? The ambiguity has only deepened curiosity, especially after her recent team-up with Moses Sumney on I Like It I Like It. Known for charting her own creative course, Williams has previously released two intimate solo records and three EPs.

The batch dump of new songs comes just days after the release of Paramore’s deluxe digital edition of the group’s debut album All We Know Is Falling, celebrating its 20th anniversary. Among the reissued gems was The Summer Tic EP, digitally released for the first time after years of existing only in CD format. For longtime fans, the move felt like a love letter to Paramore’s roots.

To note, this re-release of All We Know Is Falling also marks a significant moment in the band’s journey. Having parted ways with longtime label Atlantic Records last December, Paramore has since stepped into independence, with plans to chart their next chapter on their own terms. New music is reportedly in the works.

FAQs

1. What songs are included in the surprise drop?

The batch includes tracks like Mirtazapine, Disappearing Man, Dream Girl In Shibuya and Zissou, among others.

2. Where are these new 17 songs released?

The songs are released on Hayley Williams’ website.

3. Are these songs part of a new album?

It is not confirmed yet.