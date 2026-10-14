Los Angeles, Ryan Coogler's reboot of "X-Files" has received a series order by American streamer Hulu and it will feature "The Odyssey" star Himesh Patel alongside "Till" star Danielle Deadwyler. Ryan Coogler's 'X-Files' reboot to star Danielle Deadwyler and Himesh Patel

The "Black Panther" and "Sinners" helmer wrote, directed and executive produced the pilot, which was picked up by Hulu in February. Coogler will serve as executive producer of the series alongside showrunner Jennifer Yale, reported Variety.

The original 1990s drama, starring David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson, has been reimagined and now features Patel and Deadwyler as "two highly decorated but vastly different FBI agents who form an unlikely bond when they are assigned to a long-shuttered division devoted to cases involving unexplained phenomena," per the logline.

Deadwyler and Patel will be playing new characters rather than iterations of Anderson's Dana Scully and Duchovny's Fox Mulder.

"I've loved 'The X-Files' for a long time, so getting the chance to write and direct the pilot has meant a great deal to me," said Coogler.

"What Chris Carter created is special, and we wanted to honor everything that made the original series connect with so many people while also finding our own way into that world. Danielle and Himesh, along with the rest of our cast, have brought such original perspectives and performances to these characters, and watching that come together has been one of the most rewarding parts of the experience."

The new "X-Files" is produced by Proximity Media, which Coogler co-founded with Zinzi Coogler and Sev Ohanian, as well as 20th Television. Zinzi Coogler and Ohanian serve as EPs alongside original series creator Chris Carter. Co-executive producers are Simone Harris of Proximity Media, Deadwyler and Patel.

It is Coogler's first major project since "Sinners", which earned four Oscars including the best original screenplay for the director and best actor for Michael B Jordan. "Sinners" set the record for the most nominated film in the history of Oscars by earning 16 nominations.

The original "X-Files" made Duchovny and Anderson major stars through its 11 season run.

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