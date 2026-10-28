Los Angeles, Actor Robert Pattinson says he is glad to have filmmaker Steven Soderbergh step in to help Matt Reeves complete the remaining shooting of his upcoming movie "The Batman Part II". Steven Soderbergh incredibly generous to help finish 'The Batman Part II': Robert Pattinson

Soderbergh, an admirer of Reeves' work, recently came on board the project, offering to help the director take the much-anticipated sequel through its final weeks of shooting. Reeves has temporarily stepped away from the project to attend to a family matter.

"I am so happy he's come on to help Matt. It's incredibly generous of him – and he's doing it in the loveliest way. It's completely selfless," Pattinson told GamesRadar about Soderbergh.

The actor, who will reprise his role as the Caped Crusader in the sequel, said Reeves had invested considerable effort in the film's script and that the production was nearing completion.

"I think Matt had put so much work into the script, and we're almost done. So for someone to come in and say, 'I just want to help Matt do it; I want to do it in conjunction with him and just get it to the edit.' And to have someone who's as talented as Steven doing it is great," he said.

Asked about the production schedule, Pattinson said filming was already underway and that he would return to the set shortly.

"I think they're in production already. And I'm starting in a couple of days," he said.

Reeves had earlier clarified that he was not leaving the project, thanking Soderbergh for stepping in during a challenging period.

"I am not leaving 'The Batman Part 2'. I am profoundly grateful to Steven for coming to my aid during this challenging time to help me finish principal photography. Thank you to all for your concern and well wishes," the director wrote in a post on X.

A representative of Warner Bros and DC Studios said Soderbergh had approached Reeves to offer his assistance, adding that the two would work together with the actors and crew to complete the final weeks of principal photography.

Soderbergh is known for his versatile filmmaking, having moved between independent cinema and mainstream Hollywood throughout his career. He made his directorial debut with "Sex, Lies, and Videotape" in 1989, which won the Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival.

He later won the Academy Award for Best Director for "Traffic" and directed the commercially successful "Ocean's" trilogy, comprising "Ocean's Eleven" , "Ocean's Twelve" and "Ocean's Thirteen" .

His other credits include "Erin Brockovich" , "Contagion" and "Magic Mike" .

"The Batman Part II" has faced multiple delays since it was first announced. The film was initially scheduled for release on October 2, 2026, before being pushed to October 1, 2027. Warner Bros subsequently moved its release to February 2028.

The sequel's cast also includes Scarlett Johansson, Colin Farrell, Sebastian Stan, Andy Serkis and Jeffrey Wright.

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