When does Karate Kid: Legends release on OTT? Date, time, and where to watch

Karate Kid: Legends is officially dropping on digital platforms Tuesday, July 8, confirms Decider. The film reunites Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio as Mr. Han and Daniel LaRusso, and introduces a new protagonist, Li Fong, played by Ben Wang. Directed by Jonathan Entwistle and written by Rob Lieber, the movie builds directly on the Cobra Kai universe - but with fresh twists. Though early reviews have been mixed, the film’s arrival is still a major moment for fans who have followed the story since the original Karate Kid days. Jackie Chan and Ben Wang in a still from Karate Kid: Legends(X)

But while it is available to buy or rent, many are already asking when it will show up on Netflix for free streaming.

Where and when to watch Karate Kid: Legends online

According to Decider, starting at midnight ET on July 8 (that’s 9 p.m. PT on July 7), Karate Kid: Legends becomes available to rent or buy across digital platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV and Fandango At Home. Prices may vary, but on Amazon, expect to pay $19.99 to rent and $24.99 to buy.

If you rent it, you will have 30 days to start the film, and once you hit play, 48 hours to finish it.

When will it stream on Netflix?

Right now, the movie isn’t available on any major subscription-based service. But because of the ongoing Netflix-Sony deal, Karate Kid: Legends is expected to land on Netflix in the coming months.

This deal gives Netflix first streaming rights to Sony movies shortly after their digital/home media release, known as the "Pay 1 window." Past Sony films like Kraven the Hunter took about three months to land on Netflix. Others arrived sooner - some in just over two months, a few after nearly four. It’s been inconsistent.

Since Karate Kid: Legends opened in theaters in May 2025, it’s possible we’ll see it on Netflix by late August or early September. That’s just an estimate, though.

If you're waiting for the Netflix release, your only option for now is renting or buying. Meanwhile, Cobra Kai is still streaming on Netflix. If you haven’t watched it, or just want to catch up, it’s a good time.

This new movie brings in familiar faces but heads in a fresh direction. It’s different from the earlier films, but longtime fans may enjoy the callbacks. Netflix hasn't said anything official yet, but if trends hold, it probably won’t be a long wait.

FAQs

When does Karate Kid: Legends come out digitally?

It’s available to rent or buy starting July 8, 2025.

Is Karate Kid: Legends streaming on Netflix yet?

No, not yet. But it's expected to arrive by late August or early September.

How much does it cost to rent or buy the movie?

On Amazon Prime, it’s $19.99 to rent and $24.99 to buy.