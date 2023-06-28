Abundance in Millets song brings PM Narendra Modi's message to consume millets

The government of India wants people to eat more millets which can not only curb hunger but also nourish the body and the soul. A new song titled Abundance of Millets has been launched to boost awareness around the importance of millets as the world is celebrating the year 2023 as the International Year of Millets. A still from the song Abundance in Millets.

Sharing the song on Twitter on Thursday, singer Falu wrote, “The video for our single ‘Abundance in Millets’ is out now. A song written and performed with honorable Prime Minister @narendramodi to help farmers grow millets and help end world hunger. @UN declared this year as The International Year of Millets!”

The music video beautifully captures the cultivation of millets in India and how it can play a crucial role in curbing hunger. It also promotes the consumption of millets among people from all walks of life as its also very nutritious and can benefit the overall health of a person. The song also has snippets of quotes by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he talks about adapting millets as part of our lifestyle. He says it will benefit the farmers of the country.

The song has been sung by Falu (Falguni Shah) and Gaurav Shah. It has been composed and written by Falu (Falguni Shah) and Gaurav Shah, along with Kenya Autie, Greg Gonzalez and Soumya Chatterjee. Kenya Autie has produced the music video as well.

