RM says ‘every day is a test’ as he talks about stress and missing BTS, responds to ‘gaining weight’ comment

RM on stress, missing BTS

X (Twitter) user @btsinthemoment quoted a fan as saying on Weverse, "I was stressed because of a test, thank you for coming." RM said, "It is okay, I was like that too. Even at 30, every day is a test." A Weverse user wrote, "I won't say much, I love you." RM responded, "I love you too, lots and lots." When a fan wrote, "But I seriously miss BTS", RM responded, "I miss (BTS) too."

RM talks about himself

A person asked him, "Namjoon, how are you feeling these days?" He replied, "It's an eventful year. But my speciality is optimism. I have so much love." A comment read, "I keep gaining weight. What do I have to do? I am in trouble." The BTS leader said, "It's okay, it always comes and goes (the weight), just look at me."

RM on his plans for the day

A person asked what he was doing and RM replied, "Reading in broad daylight." When a fan requested RM to take a picture of himself, he said, "If im in good condition later, I will take one." RM was also asked about his plans for the day. He said, "I have to work."

When asked about his plans to workout, he said he will 'exercise soon'. RM also informed fans that he will skip lunch. He named Phantom Thread when asked if he saw any movies recently. RM revealed that his 'favourite song these days' is John Caroll Kirby.

Jokes with BTS ARMY

A fan joked, "If you leave a response to my post, I will gladly dedicate this body to the Ministry of National Defense." When a fan said, "It's raining here where I live", he said, "Rain is always good."

RM said, "You can't do that." RM also followed a social media trend while replying to a fan. He was asked, "Where do I need to go if I want to go to Hongdae?" He responded, "RM's Wild Flower. As per the trend, if someone asks a person for directions, they respond with the song they are listening to.

