Chinmayi Sripaada receives legal notice from Kaushiki Chakraborty over alleged plagiarism in Vaanmathi song; says she was unaware it was copied
Kaushiki Chakraborty said she was disturbed by Chinmayi Sripaada and Shabir Sulthan's Vaanmathi plagiarising a few verses from her work.
Singer Kaushiki Chakraborty has sent a legal notice to singer Chinmayi Sripaada and Singapore-based songwriter-producer Shabir Sulthan over their Tamil song, Vaanmathi. Kaushiki alleges that a few verses in the song plagiarise her work and use her vocals without prior permission or credit. Chinmayi acknowledged receiving the notice on social media but claimed she was unaware of the copied verses.
Kaushiki Chakraborty sends legal notice to Chinmayi, Shabir
In a video posted on her Instagram account, Kaushiki stated that she was disturbed by Chinmayi and Shabit plagiarising her work for Vaanmathi. She spoke about how the verses she sang at the Darbar Festival in 2015 have been used in the song without permission, acknowledgement or credit. She also stated that she tried to resolve the issue without taking legal action, but was forced to do so when talks failed. At the time of writing, the song has been taken down from Shabir’s social media, as Kaushiki had wanted.
In her caption, the singer wrote, “It’s a statement that I’m putting out on behalf of all of us, a battle I decided to fight not for myself only, but for protecting the rights of our music and musicians.” She also added, “We need this message to reach far and beyond and make the statement heard, so that we don’t let this happen to our traditional music ever again.. so please share as much as possible. Thank you for the support that you have always shown and I am sure will continue to show.” The singer posted clips from her performance and the song to support her claim.
Chinmayi Sripaada claims to not know it was copied
In a statement she posted on her Instagram stories, Chinmayi acknowledged receiving a legal notice from Kaushiki, “I have come to know of Kaushiki Chakraborty's instagram reel plus received a legal notice from her legal team - for a couple of phrases from Vaanmathi.”
She revealed talking to Shabir about it after the allegations surfaced, “As a recording artiste I sang and did my lines in the song and haven't been aware of any of the plagiarised portions in the song until the legal notice / Instagram reel. I have also known @shabirmusic for quite a while and believe he will address this legally as he has assured he will, with all the due respect and diligence to Kaushiki and her legal team, address this.”
Chinmayi ended her note with, “I wouldnt copy someone else's work and it is below my own musical integrity and dignity.” Shabir has not yet received any public statement.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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