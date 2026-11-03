In 2018, Bon Jovi bought a $10M Palm Beach home, demolished and rebuilt it; in 2020, he sold it for $19.85M and bought a $43M oceanfront estate

Celebrities often make headlines for expensive purchases, but they can also draw attention for what they do with their properties. Rock musician Jon Bon Jovi became the talk of the town in Palm Beach, Florida, after he bought a waterfront property, knocked down an existing house, and built a new one. He did not live in the expensive property himself and later sold it, moving to a much bigger estate next door. Jon Bon Jovi, the musician continues his career alongside his real estate investments in Palm Beach, Florida. (Wikimedia Commons)

According to Palm Beach Daily News, the singer and his wife Dorothea Hurley bought a Palm Beach property for $10 million in March 2018. After tearing the house down and building a new one to suit their needs, they sold it for $19.85 million in July 2020. The same day, they purchased another, larger oceanfront property for $43 million.

A $ 10 million purchase and plans for redevelopment The Bon Jovi Palm Beach property purchase began in March 2018, when a company linked to the artist bought a five-bedroom oceanfront mansion at 230 North Ocean Boulevard for $10 million. This was an already existing home that was constructed way back in 1985 and was roughly 6,800 square feet. The house had features such as ocean views, a pool, and a spa, but it had also suffered significant storm damage. Instead of fixing the current house, the couple decided to demolish it and construct a new one. The new structure consisted five bedrooms and five-and-a-half-bath house. However, the Shapiro Pertnoy Construction Group built the house, which combined modern and traditional features.

According to research published in Regional Science and Urban Economics, buyers often value the land and location more than the existing structure when purchasing properties for demolition and redevelopment. The findings suggest that the buyers considering such projects often place greater importance on the underlying land and its location than the existing structure. Bon Jovi's decision to replace the older house illustrated how an oceanfront location can remain valuable even when the original building is no longer suitable for the owner's plan.