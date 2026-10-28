Indian Idol fame Amit Sana says Bollywood’s ‘big insecurity’ made him feel pressured, admits he didn’t want to sing some songs
Indian Idol season 1 runner-up Amit Sana returns for Legends Return, saying the show offers a chance to show how he has grown.
The reality singing show Indian Idol has returned with a new edition, titled Indian Idol Legends Return. The new edition brings back several contestants from previous editions, including Amit Sana, who was the runner-up of season 1. In a recent interview with Screen, Amit talked about returning to Indian Idol after accusing the show of tampering with his voting lines and also talked about feeling pressured due to Bollywood's toxic culture and distancing himself from the limelight.
Amit Sana talks about Bollywood's toxic culture
Amit Sana said his fans had long wanted him to return to the screen, and Indian Idol felt like the perfect opportunity. He added that the show would reveal how he had grown as a singer and individual since his earlier appearance. He also talked about how reality shows have evolved over the years with social media coming into light.
In an earlier interview, Amit had described the film industry as “fake”, revisiting his comments, the singer said the Bollywood industry had changed significantly when he moved to Mumbai, with music composers such as Pritam and Vishal-Shekhar emerging as the next generation. He described it as a transitional phase but admitted that he did not particularly like the environment in Bollywood at the time.
He added, "I come from a very small place, and I couldn’t adjust to that, to go into those big parties and see people boasting about themselves. I believed them and what they used to say, and later on I came to know that even if nobody is boasting about themselves, you will find 10% in every party boasting about themselves. I found big insecurity in people, because of which they used to say a lot about themselves and always associate with someone who is doing better and try to make them do things which are good for them. So I felt pressured. There were a lot of songs I never wanted to sing. I didn’t like doing those things.”
In a 2024 interview with Siddharth Kannan, Amit claimed that Sony TV had blocked his voting lines during the first season of Indian Idol, contributing to his loss. Revisiting the controversy, he said the issue reflected his family’s feelings at the time and that, after 20 years, it was better to move on. He praised Sony TV for treating him well and making him feel valued during his current stint on the show.
About Indian Idol Legends Return
As per Sony LIV, Indian Idol - Legends Return features a unique two-phase journey. Phase 1 features Himesh Reshammiya as judge and 24 former contestants competing in duets evaluated by peer scores and a secret judge score, forming a winning jodi. This pair becomes mentors in Phase 2, guiding fresh aspirants through auditions alongside the returning judges.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRiya Sharma
Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.Read More
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