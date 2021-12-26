Mika Singh gatecrashes party, tells wedding singer 'hi' and performs Sawan Mein Lag Gayi Aag for guests

Mika Singh recently gatecrashed a wedding with Rahul Vaidya in tow. The Punjabi singer took to Instagram and shared a video in which he was seen surprising guests with a performance and paid the wedding singer a compliment.

Dressed in a casual outfit, Mika sang his hit number Sawan Mein Lag Gayi Aag. After his performance, Mika addressed the guests and said, “Wedding crash kar ke aaya hoon, uninvited, but I hope you guys enjoyed.”

He added, “I just saw this girl (the singer), she's beautiful. You are singing very good. Main isko abhi Zee Sa Re Ga Ma Pa pe mila tha, maine socha main hi bol du (I met her on Zee Sa Re Ga Ma Pa and decided to greet her).” Mika then informed guests that Rahul was also with him. “We have Rahul Vaidya as well,” he said.

Fans took to the comments section and showered Mika with praises. “One of my favorite song, You are My favorite. You rock Bhai,” a comment read. “Wahhhh Amazing you are Bhaji @mikasingh ji,” added another. “Woww…whenever i get married..u gotta do the same,” a third fan wrote.

Sawan Mein Lag Gayi Aag was released in 1998 and continues to be one of Mika's most popular songs. The song was revisited last year and a new version of it was used in the film Indoo Ki Jawani, starring Kiara Advani and Aditya Seal. The singer sang the reworked version and Asees Kaur sang with him. Shabbir Ahmed wrote the lyrics. The song was also used in Hansal Mehta’s Woodstock Villa in 2008.

Also read: Mika Singh says those who criticise reality shows for featuring 'sob stories' aren't being approached to judge them

Earlier this month, speaking with Bollywood Life, Mika revealed that he was even invited to Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding but couldn't attend due to ‘other professional commitments’.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news. ...view detail