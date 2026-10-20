Overwhelmed Sara Ali Khan weeps while offering prayers during Golden Temple visit with Ayushmann Khurrana

Sara gave fans a glimpse of the visit by sharing a picture with Ayushmann at the holy shrine. Both actors wore white outfits, with Sara covering her head with a dupatta as they stood with their hands folded in prayer. Along with the photograph, Sara wrote, "Happy Dussehra. Wishing everyone love, luck and laughter," sharing her festive wishes with her followers.

With Udta Teer nearing its theatrical release, actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan took some time out to seek blessings at the Golden Temple in Amritsar on Dussehra. Pictures from their visit show the actors praying at Darbar Sahib, while a video of Sara getting emotional at the shrine has caught the attention of social media users.

While the photographs captured a peaceful moment, a video from their visit has since gone viral on the internet. The clip shows Sara appearing visibly overwhelmed with emotion, moved to tears as she stood in prayer at the Darbar Sahib.

All about Udta Teer The Golden Temple visit comes ahead of the release of Udta Teer, which is scheduled to arrive in theatres on October 23. The film was initially set to release on October 9 before its date was pushed back.

The film marks the directorial debut of Akash A Kaushik and brings together a sizeable ensemble cast. Along with Sara and Ayushmann in the lead roles, it features Rahul Bose, Ram Kapoor, Suhail Nayyar, Gulshan Grover, Mukul Dev, Raghubir Yadav, Brijendra Kala, Sandeep Anand, Supriya Pilgaonkar and Smita Tambe.

Recently, it was reported that the film will not be screened publicly in Nepal, after the country’s Ministry of Communications and Information Technology refused to grant it permission for exhibition. The decision followed a review by Nepal’s Central Film Censor Board, which found the film in violation of a provision of the country’s cinema law.

A letter was issued by the ministry’s Audio-Visual and Broadcasting Division in which the Central Film Censor Board examined the film on Ashwin 19, 2083, as per the Nepali calendar. Following the review, the board concluded that the film’s production violated Section 8(3) of the National Cinema (Production, Exhibition and Distribution) Act, 2026. Based on the board’s findings, the ministry decided against granting permission for the film’s public screening in the country.

Udta Teer is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Guneet Monga Kapoor and Achin Jain. The project also marks another collaboration between Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment. This marks Ayushmann and Sara's second collaboration after Pati Patni Aur Woh Do. The film is set to open in cinemas on October 23.