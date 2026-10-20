Overwhelmed Sara Ali Khan weeps while offering prayers during Golden Temple visit with Ayushmann Khurrana
Sara Ali Khan was seen weeping at the Golden Temple in Amritsar during her visit with Ayushmann Khurrana on the occasion of Dussehra.
With Udta Teer nearing its theatrical release, actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan took some time out to seek blessings at the Golden Temple in Amritsar on Dussehra. Pictures from their visit show the actors praying at Darbar Sahib, while a video of Sara getting emotional at the shrine has caught the attention of social media users.
Sara Ali Khan shares Dussehra wishes
Sara gave fans a glimpse of the visit by sharing a picture with Ayushmann at the holy shrine. Both actors wore white outfits, with Sara covering her head with a dupatta as they stood with their hands folded in prayer. Along with the photograph, Sara wrote, "Happy Dussehra. Wishing everyone love, luck and laughter," sharing her festive wishes with her followers.
While the photographs captured a peaceful moment, a video from their visit has since gone viral on the internet. The clip shows Sara appearing visibly overwhelmed with emotion, moved to tears as she stood in prayer at the Darbar Sahib.
All about Udta Teer
The Golden Temple visit comes ahead of the release of Udta Teer, which is scheduled to arrive in theatres on October 23. The film was initially set to release on October 9 before its date was pushed back.
The film marks the directorial debut of Akash A Kaushik and brings together a sizeable ensemble cast. Along with Sara and Ayushmann in the lead roles, it features Rahul Bose, Ram Kapoor, Suhail Nayyar, Gulshan Grover, Mukul Dev, Raghubir Yadav, Brijendra Kala, Sandeep Anand, Supriya Pilgaonkar and Smita Tambe.
Recently, it was reported that the film will not be screened publicly in Nepal, after the country’s Ministry of Communications and Information Technology refused to grant it permission for exhibition. The decision followed a review by Nepal’s Central Film Censor Board, which found the film in violation of a provision of the country’s cinema law.
A letter was issued by the ministry’s Audio-Visual and Broadcasting Division in which the Central Film Censor Board examined the film on Ashwin 19, 2083, as per the Nepali calendar. Following the review, the board concluded that the film’s production violated Section 8(3) of the National Cinema (Production, Exhibition and Distribution) Act, 2026. Based on the board’s findings, the ministry decided against granting permission for the film’s public screening in the country.
Udta Teer is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Guneet Monga Kapoor and Achin Jain. The project also marks another collaboration between Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment. This marks Ayushmann and Sara's second collaboration after Pati Patni Aur Woh Do. The film is set to open in cinemas on October 23.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMonica Yadav
Monica Yadav is a senior entertainment journalist with Hindustan Times Entertainment, based in Mumbai, with nearly 11 years of experience covering Bollywood, Hollywood and Asian entertainment, including Korean, Chinese and Thai cinema, television and music. She is among the few Indian journalists in India with a dedicated focus on Korean entertainment, including K-pop and K-dramas, and has interviewed some of the industry's biggest stars while closely tracking the rise of global pop culture. Her reporting has also taken her beyond India, where she has covered travel, culture and entertainment. Alongside her work at Hindustan Times, her bylines have appeared in several international publications. Known for her in-depth interviews, feature stories and engaging storytelling, Monica enjoys exploring the human side of entertainment. From breaking news and long-form features to music coverage, explainers and on-camera conversations with artists, she is passionate about telling stories that connect with audiences across the world.Read More
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